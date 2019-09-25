Officials representing 35 townships of the second class in Bradford County will convene Thursday at the Wysox Fire Hall for their 107th Annual County Convention.
The purpose of the annual convention is to provide township officials with up-to-date information to help them better serve their residents and to give them an opportunity to exchange ideas on local government issues.
The convention will feature a wide range of speakers, including Kirk Montrose, facilities director and human resources manager of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors.
The State Association of Township Supervisors represents Pennsylvania’s 1,453 townships of the second class, 37 of which are located in Bradford County.
Other speakers who will address the township officials include: state Rep. Tina Picket (R-110), state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68), state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), the Bradford County Commissioners, Mary Neiley with Bradford County Sanitation, Nancy Mechling with Bradford County Emergency Management, Frank Mazza with U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s office, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 3 Municipal Services representatives Greg Dibble and Steve Kehoe, and Highway Maintenance Manager Jared McMicken from PennDOT’s Bradford County Maintenance Organization.
