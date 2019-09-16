WARREN TOWNSHIP — Almost equal parts people and classic cars were on hand for the 14th Annual Olde Time Warren Center Cruise In & Family Day with almost 500 cars at the Warren Center Community Building on a beautiful, warm Sunday.
“We have cars parked everywhere,” said organizer Fred Wheaton on Sunday. “They’re all in the field, behind the building, across the bridge. They’re everywhere.”
The annual event has been put on by a small group of locals that call themselves ‘The Good ‘Ole Boys’ to benefit different people suffering through traumatic medical diagnoses. This year, the event benefits two in the street rod community: Larry Middendorf, who was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and kidney failure and Charlie Haus, who was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma or brain cancer.
“They’re both in need, and as we know, medical things are pretty expensive,” Wheaton added.
Besides the hundreds of classic cars displayed for perusal, the event also offered food like hot dogs, brisket sandwiches and barbecue chicken, 50/50 tickets, door prizes drawn on the hour, and live entertainment from one of Bradford County’s favorites, Andy Boardman.
“It’s a car show for fun. We don’t charge admission; we rely on donations and it’s worked well,” Wheaton continued. “We thank everybody for their support. It runs on support from average people that are around and appreciate it.”
