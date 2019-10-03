TROY — Ambulances, firearms, bikes and bullying — with the help of local professionals, fifth graders from across the county were given hands-on lessons in safety on Wednesday.
The 19th year of Bradford County’s annual Safety Day brought students from 11 local schools to Alparon Park in Troy where they rotated through 10 stations that taught about topics including truck safety, pesticides, dog safety, substance abuse, first aid and emergency response, nutrition and bike safety.
Volunteers from local and state police departments, Mansfield University, Guthrie and Penn State Extension, as well as knowledgeable individuals, manned the stations and provided hands-on learning through activities like exploring an ambulance, playing nutrition jeopardy and watching a police officer handle a firearm.
“It exposes the kids to things that they might not otherwise see,” stated organizer Amanda Testa, a trauma registrar at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. “It drives it home and they remember it. They take it home because the experts are talking to them.”
Testa explained that bullying was added as a new element of Safety Day this year, taught with internet safety, as a relevant part of society.
While students benefited greatly from the life skills taught at Safety Day, Testa explained that adult volunteers reaped advantages as well as they were able to be “a part of a bigger picture” and take part in injury prevention.
“All these people that come here know that they did their part today to help the next generation be safe and make good decisions,” she said. “And that’s something that they get to take home with them and know that they made a difference.”
