FORKSVILLE — The 168th annual Sullivan County Fair officially opened in Forksville on Tuesday with song, dance and gymnastics routines.
Though no Sullivan County Fair Queen contest was held during its usual time slot on Tuesday night due to no contestants signing up for the pageant, a tradition Home Talents competition still took place.
Sullivan County stars vying to win prizes of $250 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place showed off their skills through performing well known vocal hits, original songs and even a parody, tap dancing, line dancing and a gymnastics routine.
Emily Geist and Ben Fry were awarded first place in the Home Talent competition after showcasing an original piano duet.
A three way tie for second place named Juliana Price, Cash Minier and Alexis Musani all second place winners. Cash prizes for second and third place were combined and split between them evenly.
The 2018-2019 Sullivan County Fair Queen Chandra Thomas and 2018-2019 Sullivan County Junior Fair Queen Jillian Verelst signed off as royalty with speeches filled with gratitude for those who have assisted them and encouragement for other young women to become involved in the Fair Queen program.
The Sullivan County Fair will continue through Sunday with a theme of Fairs Feature Agriculture.
New this year, the fair has added a tractor obstacle course on Thursday and Veteran’s Day on Friday that will allow all active duty military members and veterans admission to the fair for free.
A full schedule of live entertainment and animal shows coming to the Sullivan County Fair can be found at www.sullivancountyfair.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.