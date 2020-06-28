NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – Flashing police lights and bagpipes made their way up Hillcrest Drive in North Towanda Township on Saturday; a difficult hike all to salute a beloved local World War II veteran’s 100th birthday.
David Thomas Jr. has been looking forward to his 100th birthday, which is actually today, and talking about it for the past two years, according to Thomas’s friend Lucille Christini.
She, along with Thomas’s best friend of over 60 years Ray Yale, friend Michele Estes and the Towanda community marked the occasion with more pomp and circumstance than Thomas could have expected as they organized not only a birthday party, but a full parade as a surprise for him.
Thomas, who served in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Coastguard during World War II, saluted the American Flag as a colorguard led his birthday parade followed by the Penn York Highlanders Bagpipe Band and more than a dozen friends, representatives from local military groups and neighbors in decorated vehicles.
Following the parade for Thomas, the Highlanders played him a special concert, sharing tunes from “Semper Paratus,” the United States Coastguard’s anthem, to Steven Foster’s “Hard Times No More.” Friends gathered to sing him Happy Birthday and celebrate with cake.
State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) presented Thomas with a birthday card from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives that stated in part, “in this world of ordinary people, you are simply extraordinary.” She also presented a certificate recognizing his military service.
“A parade just for you. Not many people get their own parade. That’s pretty special, just like you are,” Pickett said.
Thomas, who is descended from a long line of American patriots that stretches to his great uncle who fought in the American Civil War, shared stories with the crowd that included historic tales of Abraham Lincoln, how he met his wife before deploying to China and of his family’s journeys serving their country.
“When my dad came back from World War I, he had a parade,” Thomas stated with a grin.
In regard to his own parade he said, “Even today, it’s absolutely unbelievable.”
“This old man is just a fabulous guy. He’s got a great sense of humor, he’s a people person obviously and he’s served in the war. ... He’s just a pleasure,” Christini said.
She added that Thomas is known to be selfless in many ways and that even the day’s organizers didn’t know that the Highlanders would play a whole performance for him.
“It was emotional, it was a very emotional experience,” she commented.
“I think it’s fabulous, this is the greatest generation right there and there are not to many of them left,” Christini continued, noting that there are especially not many WWII veterans still alive who are as “sharp” both physically and mentally as Thomas, who is still able to live in his own home.
