Thanksgiving dinner to be served in Colonial Towers

NORTH TOWANDA – The Towanda Active Living Center inside the Colonial Towers on Colonial Avenue will be holding a Thanksgiving dinner from 12:30 until all is gone today for residents of the building.
The dinner is a cooperative effort between the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging and the Child Hunger Outreach Partners. CHOP representative Larissa Bacorn said they are “super excited to help.”
CHOP donated several turkeys as well as items for all the trimmings.
Between residents and their families who have said they will attend, Mize said there should be a good turnout for the dinner.
“We’re anticipating about 70,” said Mize. “Maybe more.”
For more information about the dinner or other activities at the Towanda Active Living Center, call (570) 265-2687.
