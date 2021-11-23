Thanksgiving travel returning to pre-pandemic levels

There will be more than 53.4 million people traveling, which is an increase of 13% from last year.
A return to pre-pandemic levels of travel is expected during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday.
“This is expected to be the busiest holiday travel since the COVID-19 pandemic started,” said Eric Feerrar, the vice president of travel for AAA North Penn.
He stated that airline travel will see a larger increase from last year and airlines will be the busiest since the beginning of the pandemic, while car travel will be vastly higher despite gas prices being high at the moment.
There will be more than 53.4 million people traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday, which is an increase of 13% from last year and serves as the highest single-year increase since 2005, according to AAA’s Nov. 9 report.
The AAA forecasts about 48.3 million will travel by automobile, while 4.2 million will by air and 1 million will by other modes of transport like bus, train or cruise over this year’s Thanksgiving holiday.
This is a projected increase from last year, where 44.5 million travelled by automobile, 2.3 million travelled by air and just 281,000 people traveled by other modes of transport.
In 2019, 49.9 million traveled by car, 4.6 million traveled by air and 1.5 million by other modes.
Airports and roads will see more traffic with about 6.4 million more people traveling this year compared to last year.
Travel volumes are expected to be within 5% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019 and airplane travel is expected to recover from decreases sustained last year and will increase up to 80%, according to the AAA report.
“This Thanksgiving, travel will look a lot different than last year,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “Now that the borders are open and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holiday.”
In the Twin Tiers, the Elmira Corning Regional Airport has seen about double the amount of air travel since last year due to more available flights now, said Thomas Freeman, director of aviation.
“Last year, it was cut back substantially due to COVID-19, so for the leisure traveler it’s almost back to pre-pandemic levels,” he said.
While the number of flights this year have been low compared to previous years, he said that the amount of travelers during the lead up to Thanksgiving Day will be close to 2019 levels.
Air travel has returned back to normal for leisure travelers with full flights going to Florida and other destinations aboard Allegiant Airline flights, while Delta Air Lines flights are about 70-80% full, he said.
Due to the increase in automobile travel, it is a good reminder for everyone to take safety measures like wearing a seatbelt to save lives, said Kim Smith, safety press officer for PennDOT District 3.
“Wearing your seatbelt is your best defense against injury or death in a crash,” she said. “Children under the age of 8, should be in proper child safety seats as well.”
She advised drivers to pay attention on the road, watch the speed limits and avoid distractions and aggressive driving like tailgating or trying to beat red lights.
“Thanksgiving holiday does rank up there with holidays that have the most crashes, specifically pre-Thanksgiving,” she said.
To avoid drinking and driving or alcohol related crashes, people should make plans on how to get home safely prior to consuming alcohol because judgment will be impaired once someone drinks, she said.
Safely planning can include calling ride sharing services or having a designated driver to drive you.
