Applications are being accepted for the 23rd Annual Camp F.L.E.A. (Family Life Enrichment Adventure) at Camp Brule in Sullivan County.
This year’s camp is scheduled for July 14 to 17 and is open to children ages 9 to 12 in Bradford and Sullivan counties at no cost through the generosity of individuals, businesses and community groups.
It was started more than 20 years ago by both counties’ sheriff’s departments so that at-risk children could participate in a fun and educational camping experience.
“Camp F.L.E.A. is designed to provide campers with a safe and structured environment where they will have fun, make new friends, and develop self-esteem,” according to organizers. “Camp F.L.E.A. promotes communication, conflict resolution, self-discipline, healthy activity, and drug and alcohol prevention. Recreational activities include camping, hiking, crafts, team activities, swimming, boating, and much more. The camp also features the always popular fishing derby where all campers win prizes for their efforts. Parents are welcome to come and enjoy the fishing derby with their child. All campers will be given a fishing rod and reel that they can take home with them at the end of their camp experience.”
Parents can obtain applications or information by contacting Bradford County CYS at (570) 265-1760 or Sullivan County CYS at (570) 928-0307. Registration must be returned no later than June 30.
The camp also welcomes parents interested in becoming volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.