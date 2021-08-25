The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce is preparing for the 25th Annual United Valley Business Banquet. The banquet will be held at the Best Western Grand Victorian Inn on Sept. 22 starting at 5 p.m. The theme this year is “Treasures in the Sand, A Salute to our Members.”
The evening will start with a Social Mixer from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Andrew Bartoli will entertain with music and is sponsored by The Grille at the Train Station. Smith Photography will be taking group photos. Irene and Dave Radigan with Choice 102 will be the Masters of Ceremonies.
The program will start at 6 p.m. with dinner featuring a served mixed grill of Delmonico Steak and Chicken Breast in white wine cream sauce, salad, potatoes, vegetables, rolls and strawberry shortcake. Cash Bar will be available all evening.
Throughout the evening, a Silent Auction with gift baskets and various item donated from chamber members will be held. The Athens and Waverly Business Associations will present their awards and the 2020 Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce Businessperson of the Year Award will be presented by the 2019 winner, Jeff Paul. Voting for Businessperson of the Year will be accepted until Sept. 1. All Chamber members are eligible to vote.
The Chamber will also be presenting awards for business winners of the “Community Connected” Award: “Small Business Hero” Award: “Great Beginnings” Award and “Caring for our Community” Award.
Nominees for 2020 Businessperson of the Year award are:
Dr. Eric Knolles, Superintendent of Waverly School District:
Eric has been the Superintendent for Waverly Central School District since 2018. Prior to that, he served in the United States Army and then became deputy sheriff for Bradford County. During this time, he wanted to make a greater impact on his community, so he went back to school at Mansfield University. He then began teaching at Spencer-Van Etten School District and in 2002 was awarded a NY Red Apple Award as a top regional teacher for his work as an economics and government teacher. Wanting to be closer to home, he accepted a position as a 7th grade teacher for Sayre Area School District and also went on the get his master’s in administration. He then became the assistant principal at Towanda High School before taking the position as the principal at Spencer-Van Etten Middle School. In his tenure as the principal, he worked tirelessly to connect schools to the community and to the economic stakeholders in the region. Working with Waverly Central School District, his team has focused on economic development. He serves on the Tioga County IDA Board, Waverly Business Association, Tioga County Workforce Development, Waverly Rotary and Lions Club as well as multiple state associations for schoolteachers and STEM development. He finished his Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Economics in August of 2020. Eric and his wife Melissa have a daughter, Abigail who is an 11th grade student at Waverly High School.
Tim Phinney, The Enterprise Center:
Tim Phinney has served as the Executive Director of Sayre Incubator, Inc., since 2000. The building has been known locally as the “Blue Swan” or “Sayre Lingerie”, and now as The Enterprise Center. Prior to employment at The Enterprise Center Tim was employed by Hunt Engineers in Corning as a Project Manager, before launching his own consulting firm in the late 1980’s. Tim has assisted communities and non-profits across the Twin Tiers in preparing Grant Applications and administering Community Development Programs. Tim is a Graduate of Mansfield University with a degree in Political Science. He is married to the former Irene Cox, a classmate at St. Agnes, class of 1966. Natives of Towanda, Tim and Irene have lived in the Valley area since 2004. Tim and Irene enjoy winters in the Cabo Rojo area of Puerto Rico.
Lori Allen Unger, Futurescapes/Friends of Valley Playland:
Lori is a 1996 Graduate of AAHS and a 2000 Graduate of Bucknell University. She has been employed by The Hartford Insurance Group for the past 14 years as a Small Commercial Executive Sales Representative where she manages 250 independent insurance agents located in GA and FL from her home in Athens. In her free time, Lori has a passion for volunteering and a deep love for her community. After the flood in 2011, she was part of a community steering committee who worked with FEMA on a long-term recovery plan. Transitioning to a 501c3 organization in 2012, Futurescapes serves as the coordinating entity between local and regional organizations for establishing partnerships and developing funding strategies that support whole-community recovery. Although the original focus was on the post flood recovery of Athens Borough, the Board keeps a vision of the entire Valley community in its planning strategies. To date, Futurescapes has completed Phase 1 of the Diahoga Trail, attained Susquehanna Greenway River Town Designation and the recent rebuilding of Valley Playland. Lori was able to lead over 500 volunteers to complete the Valley Playland Project in just 6 days. She serves as President of Futurescapes, Friends of Valley Playland and the IR Federal Credit Union. She currently lives in Athens with her husband Gabriel and children, Stella and Ezekiel.
Cost per ticket is just $40 for GVCC members and $45 for non-members. Deadline for reservations is Wednesday, Sept. 15. No tickets sales at the door. For more information, contact Eleanor Hill at (607) 249-6192 or send an email to gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.