The behind-the-scenes story of Mark Rozzi’s surprising rise to Pa. House speaker

Mark Rozzi (center) is joined by Republican Bryan Cutler (right) and Democrat Joanna McClinton (left) after being selected speaker of the Pennsylvania House.

 House Democratic Caucus
HARRISBURG — Before delivering prepared remarks, newly elected Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi offered a short, extemporaneous thought on his surprising ascent from the chamber’s literal back bench to the speaker’s rostrum.

In the weeks leading up to the speaker vote, Democratic leadership worked hard to get Republicans to vote for their choice of speaker, caucus leader Joanna McClinton (D., Philadelphia).
Bryan Cutler served as state House speaker last session, but declined to run again for the post
Lawmakers in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives were sworn in on Jan. 3.
House Speaker Mark Rozzi (center) is shown here in 2019 with Gov. Tom Wolf (left) and Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro (right)