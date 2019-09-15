SAYRE BOROUGH – Another beloved Sayre coach is now part of the Robert B. Redman Coaches Wall of Fame.
During halftime of Sayre’s homecoming game Saturday, Richard Schmidt II was honored with his family and many spectators looking on.
However, it was during Friday’s kick-off gathering for the redevelopment of the Sayre Area School District Alumni Association that Schmidt was inducted.
The light-hearted presentation included many memories – and many laughs.
Schmidt was a health, physical education, and driver’s ed teacher for 30 years who came to the district in 1971. His coaching career began soon after with freshman football and Sayre’s first girls swim team, according to Claypool. In 1973, Schmidt began a three-year run as boys basketball coach where he finished with a 56-23 record, with that first team putting together a 20-1 record and the Sullivan Trail Conference Bi-state Title. Schmidt repeated that title success the year after with a 20-7 record. The 1975-1976 team, although it had a 15-13 record, went farther than any other boys team had in state playoffs and beat the top ranked team in the eastern half of the state at the time.
“Our tallest guy was about 3 inches shorter than their shortest guy,” former player Jack Repasky remembered. “ … We had no chance. … But the strategy that coach had paid off. We ran them to death. Those guys were just huffin’ and puffin’ down that court the whole time.”
Schmidt always had a plan for each game, Repasky said. Plus, everyone on the team liked each other, which made for a fun experience.
Even still, there was plenty of hard work. As a JV player, Repasky remembered practices always being held with the varsity squad.
“You always had to play the big guys,” he explained. “At first you hated it, but then you realized that you were learning a lot. He knew what he was doing and we knew that he knew what he was doing.”
“The key to it was the fact that he knew how to push the right buttons to get you to play your best, and that’s what a good coach does,” Repasky added. “Coach Schmidt, I believe, was probably the best coach of any sport that I ever had.”
Schmidt coached girls basketball in the early and mid 80s, helping them break a long losing skid with a victory over SRU (and even took on referee duties during one game), and returned to coach the boys teams in the mid 90s. Claypool noted that Schmidt also had a five month and two day stint as the district’s athletic director.
Schmidt said he was humbled and honored with the recognition, although he attributed the achievement to the support from his wife, Barbara, and his success over the years to the people who surrounded him.
“When I first started, every time we would come home on the bus we would sing the alma mater – the cheerleaders, everybody,” Schmidt remembered. “You had to be there. You had to feel that Redskin pride and spirit.”
“He positively impacted many Sayre alumni in both education and sports,” Claypool said. “At this time I’d to say thanks, coach, and give you a round of applause for being the recipient of the 2019 Robert B. Redman Coaches Wall of Fame award.”
As part of Friday’s recognition, he received a scrapbook made by the organizers of Sayre’s archives, David and Leslie Lantz.
The Robert B. Redman Coaches Wall of Fame’s namesake was both a player and a influential coach in Sayre during the 1920s and 1930s, according to Claypool, and “spread his love of coaching throughout the region, as evidenced by the naming of the gym at East Orange High School in New Jersey and the football stadium at Bloomsburg University.”
Schmidt’s induction marked the 11th year for the recognition.
