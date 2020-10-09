HARRISBURG – The Bradford County Conservation District was awarded $65,574 in 2021 grant funding to help with pollution control at local farms from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
Five farms in Orwell and Warren Townships will undergo rehabilitation thanks to the Section 319 Nonpoint Source Management Grant passed on Wednesday.
Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) said that Best Management Practices will be used on those five farms along the Johnson Creek Watershed.
Stretching over 28.6 square miles, the Watershed is mainly made of Jerome Creek, South Creek, Beaver Creek, and several unnamed tributaries.
“Nonpoint source pollution continues to threaten our lakes, streams and watersheds,” Yaw said, “This investment will enable the Conservation District and local farm owners to further preserve and protect Johnson Creek and surrounding tributaries.”
Nonpoint source pollution includes concerns like excess fertilizers, herbicides and insecticides from agricultural lands as well as oils and toxins from urban runoff. The grant funding will be used to combat those issues and smaller-scale threats such as pet wastes and excess salt from irrigation practices. The funding will allow the surrounding communities to partake in their normal, everyday lives spent using energy and resources knowing that their local watersheds are protected.
The DEP awarded $4.9 million altogether in grants to 23 projects across the state to help with similar concerns regarding pollution control.
A remaining $3 million in 2021 grant funding is available for applications until 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. Local municipalities, watershed associations, counties, non-profits, councils of government and schools are eligible to apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.