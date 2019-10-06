The Bradford County Heritage Association’s annual meeting was held Wednesday Oct. 2, 2019 at Bradley Hall, Columbia Cross Roads. The meeting was well attended and enjoyed the Elmira/ Williamsport Rail Road History Power Point program by Ron and Mary Ellen Kunst. The Elmira/Williamsport line is well remembered by those attending who also shared some stories of their own. The presentation followed the concept of a line and its course of development until it was washed out by the Agnes Flood of 1972 and not repaired. The program also highlighted the many Rail Road stations along the route and some special features of each.
Our thanks to Marie Seymour who beautifully decorated Bradley Hall for the fall season and provided the variety of delicious deserts for refreshments.
The Board accepted the resignation of Bruce Staudt, a BCHA Board member since 2005, evidence of his leadership and craftsmanship are on display throughout the grounds, ex: the wooden foot bridge and the Inn back porch upgrade and stone work, he also played a huge role in the moving and renovating of the Thomas School House. We appreciate Bruce’s dedication and contribution and wish him the best.
Their will be a post PA Heritage Festival Meeting Wednesday, Oct. 16, 1 p.m. at the museum. Volunteers, participants and the general public are invited, we welcome your input.
Planning is in full swing for the 2nd annual Christmas in the Village, Sunday Dec. 1, 1 p.m. to dusk. Returning will be the ‘Festival of Trees’ individuals and organizations are invited to set up a decorated tree in the Carriage House, non-profit organizations may include a donation can, A bake sale, (proceeds to benefit the museum), a Holiday program on the front porch of the Gregory 1822 Inn, Live Nativity, Santa, children’s crafts and light refreshments. New this year is an invitation to craft vendors to set up at no cost. Must bring your own table, tent and chairs. We request vendors not sell baked goods. For more information to learn how you can be part of this special event please contact: Helen Mickley (570) 596-2743 or Barbara Barrett (570) 786-9482 bbarrett362@comcast.net, or call the museum (570) 297-3410.
