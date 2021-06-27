The Bradford County Humane Society hosts a pet food drive

ATHENS — The Bradford County Humane Society and Stray Haven hosted a pet food drive on Saturday, June 26 in downtown Athens.
The event featured live music, a belly dancer, a raffle contest, and the Bradford County Humane Society brought three kittens that are currently up for adoption.
“I was invited her by Mary Baragiano to come to this event and I thought it would be a great idea to bring kittens because we have around 40 that are available,” Bradford County Humane Society Executive Director, Maryanne Bell said. “We collected some animal food today and have a raffle with a prize of a giant chocolate cake.”
Bell emphasized how wonderful the event was and how nice it is to see people out and about again. Bell hopes that the Bradford County Humane Society continues to be a part of similar events for the foreseeable future.
The event was created when Baragiano lost her cat, but it miraculously returned. It inspired her to do something for the community, along with naming the event ‘Madonna’s homecoming’ on behalf of her cat.
“This was started because my cat got out of the house and was gone eight days during a big snow storm and I thought for sure she was frozen,” Baragiano said. “All of sudden she showed up in the garage and I was so happy. I decided then I was going to do something for animals in shelters.”
Baragiano created the event to help both the Bradford County Humane Society and Stray Haven have a good food supply for their animals.
“I wanted to have a lot of food to share between Stray Haven and Bradford County Humane Society and then the raffle is going to be money for the Bradford County Humane Society,” Baragiano said.
BCHS is located at 24812 Route 220 Ulster, PA 18850. For more information visit pa19.petfinder.com or call (570) 888-2114.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.