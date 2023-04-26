ATHENS — The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches celebrated its 35th anniversary with a dinner Saturday evening at the Athens United Methodist Church.
Dozens of people packed the venue and were seated at multiple tables for a warm meal prepared by church volunteers. Attendees were also treated to music from members of the Waverly United Methodist Church.
Bridge President Kim Paul stated that board members Wendy McKeithan, Gail Williams and Joan Schoonover planned the festivities and made it all possible. The organization’s dinner is held every five years. Members gather together to recap their activities over that five-year period.
“Our mission is to help people in need and provide them with either food, clothing or shelter,” Paul said.
The all-volunteer Christian organization consists of 25 regional churches that seek to help people at or below the poverty level, Paul added. Specifically, it serves residents within the school districts of Sayre, Athens and Waverly. Within the last five years, Grace Christian Academy was added to the schools it serves.
A variety of funds and awards were received over the last five years. Paul stated that 2017 featured a significant donation of $136,797.76 from an individual who passed away at that time. In 2019, The Bridge received the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Caring for Our Community Award.
In 2021, The Bridge received a Southern Tier Tuesdays grant of $2,000. Upstate Shredding, a recycling company based in Owego, N.Y., provides weekly $2,000 grants through the program as part of a philanthropic endeavor, according to its website. Southern Tier Tuesdays seeks to “advance community programming that promotes the needs, interests, education, and safety of the area’s population,” the website adds.
Paul updated members on the organization’s many programs and services. It is currently using Apricot, a database software, to track cash and furniture assistance as well as donations. Organizers also oversee Faith & Finances, a 12-week Bible-based program from the Chalmers Center that provides money management skills to participants.
The Valley Food Pantry became an official Bridge ministry in 2017. Renovations occurred in 2018 that were funded with a $5,000 grant from Leprino Foods and UW Day of Caring. The pantry also celebrated its 40th anniversary in that year with an open house.
In April 2022, the Eldercare ministry started, which serves elderly residents in the Valley region with their unmet needs. It also helps elderly Valley residents in long-term care facilities. Specifically, the program is established in long-term care facilities that include Sayre Health Care Center, Sayre Personal Care Residence, Athens Health & Rehab and Assisted Living at Elderwood. To fund this program, The Bridge received a $5,000 Parish Social Justice Grant from the Diocese of Scranton through Epiphany Parish.
Paul stated that the Christian Life Church started in 2021 and provides an additional 7,000 of square footage to The Bridge’s various programs.
The Mobile Food Pantry changed to a drive-thru when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. In 2022, it increased services from around 175 people to 225.
In May 2022, The Bridge increased its voucher amount to $400 with a maximum of $550. The last increase occurred in 2011 and was raised to $300.
Paul stated that The Bridge is always looking for volunteers at its many programs. Specifically, there is a need for voucher writers and volunteers for the Interim and Catastrophic Assistance coordinators.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.