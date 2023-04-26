ATHENS — The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches celebrated its 35th anniversary with a dinner Saturday evening at the Athens United Methodist Church.

Dozens of people packed the venue and were seated at multiple tables for a warm meal prepared by church volunteers. Attendees were also treated to music from members of the Waverly United Methodist Church.

