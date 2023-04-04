The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches will host a 35th Anniversary Dinner on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 6:00 pm at the Athens United Methodist Church on 118 S. Main Street, Athens PA. This event is an opportunity to honor volunteers of The Bridge ministries, both past and present.

The evening will include music performed by a group from the Waverly United Methodist Church and an update on accomplishments of The Bridge ministries in the past five years. Some of these accomplishments include: