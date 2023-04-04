The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches will host a 35th Anniversary Dinner on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 6:00 pm at the Athens United Methodist Church on 118 S. Main Street, Athens PA. This event is an opportunity to honor volunteers of The Bridge ministries, both past and present.
The evening will include music performed by a group from the Waverly United Methodist Church and an update on accomplishments of The Bridge ministries in the past five years. Some of these accomplishments include:
- The Biblically based program “Faith & Finances” was introduced in 2020. This is a 12-week session program which helps individuals/couples gain skills to manage money and relationships as well.
- In 2021, the Valley Food Pantry located in Waverly, N.Y. became a partner pantry with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.
- A new data base software, Apricot, was instituted in 2022. In the same year, the new ministry, Eldercare, was begun. The purpose of this ministry is to serve elders in the Valley community by identifying and satisfying unmet needs while sharing God’s love. The ministry team has begun serving residents in long-term care facilities in the Valley.
It is hoped this evening will be a time of fellowship and entertainment for all those who attend. Reservations for the dinner are requested by Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.