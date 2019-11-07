The Bridge ready for 17th Annual Sleepout

An annual fundraiser that challenges volunteers to spend some time out in the cold and put themselves in the shoes of those in need is getting ready for its 17th year.
The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches’ Sleepout will take place starting 3 p.m. Nov. 30 — or Black Friday — outside of Guthrie’s Desmond Street practice, which is located at the intersection of Desmond Street and West Packer Avenue.
As in years past, those braving the cold in shifts during the 24-hour event will only have the coats, hats, gloves, and blankets they bring with them to keep themselves warm.
The event leverages the visibility of the Sayre Christmas Parade, which “has been important for the Sleepout, allowing for visitors to see our makeshift home, observe volunteers shivering in the cold air, and recognize that in this time of excess, many people in our community do not have full bellies or full shopping bags and many will not go home to a warm house,” according to a press release from the Sleepout’s planning team.
As The Bridge’s main fundraiser, 25% of the donations collected benefit the Kids at Risk program, which helps children in local schools; 25% helps the Valley Food Pantry; and 50% benefits the general fund, which supplies one-time vouchers for housing, utility assistance, and other emergency needs.
The planning team welcomes donors and participants to take part in the 17th annual event along with churches and church groups, and musical performers.
“Planners would love to see more youth groups participate,” the release continued. “They bring an energy that everyone loves.”
The Sleepout will also feature the second Valley School District Challenge, in which the Sayre, Athens, and Waverly school districts collect gently used pants and new underwear for school-aged children through the Kids at Risk program. Each school district will be attempting to fill large appliance boxes with donations throughout this month. The name of the winner of this year’s clothing drive will be added to a plaque.
The Athens Area School District won last year’s drive, bringing in thousands of socks.
Those looking for more information about this year’s event can visit TheValleyBridge.org or call Kim Paul at (570) 867-2628.
