The Bridge "Sleepout" event set for Thanksgiving weekend

Live entertainment was on hand during last year’s Sleepout event, hosted by The Bridge.

 Photo Provided

The Bridge of the Penn York Valley Churches is planning the 20th Annual Sleepout Event to be held from 3:00 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25 through 3:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26. All are invited to visit the makeshift home which will be located at the parking lot of the Guthrie Desmond Street Practice at 105 Desmond Street, Sayre PA.

Visitors will find volunteers weathering the cold for at least an hour or more. The volunteers raise funds by asking friends and family to sponsor them for a time in the cold. In addition to raising funds, The Bridge wants the community to understand there are families in our Valley who do not have a warm home, enough food to eat, or money to pay their bills. However, through the twenty years of the Sleepout event, the Bridge Board of Directors has seen increased support from the Valley community. And, the Board is very grateful for this support.