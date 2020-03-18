The Daily Review will be closing its offices to the general public on a temporary basis starting today. The move is being taken as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19 concerns.
Those seeking assistance from one of our departments can call us at (570) 265-2151 or email specific departments or staff. Department emails are: reviewads@thedailyreview.com for sales/advertising; reviewnews@thedailyreview.com for news/editorial; and circulation@thedailyreview.com for circulation. Circulation customers can also continue utilizing the drop slot at 116 Main St. in Towanda Borough.
We apologize for any inconvenience, but feel this move is important to ensure the health of our staff so that we can continue serving the public interest, especially during this time of heightened health concerns. We look forward to reopening our doors to the general public as soon as possible.
