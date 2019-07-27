TROY — Parking lots packed full as did center court on Friday evening as the Troy Fair’s arguably most popular event crashed into town; the demolition derby.
A long time fair tradition, the demolition derby draws crowds every year as locals gather to watch their favorite driver vie for smashing success.
“Simply put, he derby is a Troy Fair staple. It is a fun, family-friendly event that is fun for the young and the old,” stated Dawcin Jones, 2019 Troy Fair Queen. “From (beginning) to end, the excitement leaves the attendees on the edge of their seats.”
Jones explained that the demolition derby not only encourages residents to join together in support of teams competing but also to partner with the event’s sponsor, an organization that provides emotional and financial support to the area year round.
“(The derby) benefits our community by allowing people to come together to rally to support one another,” she said. “Additionally, it supports the Sylvania Lions Club which is an organization that gives back to our community.”
While more than one car will most likely leave Friday night in need of major repairs before running again, Jones stated that the much loved event also “gives individuals a chance to show off all of their hard work and dedication.”
The demolition derby will continue tonight starting at 7 p.m.
