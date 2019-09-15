SAYRE — If one were to stop and take time to glance at the monuments at Howard Elmer Park in Sayre, the 100-year-old Doughboy is one to catch your eye.
The statue has functioned as Sayre Borough’s tribute to the 12 Sayre soldiers who fought and lost their lives in World War I.
When the statue was originally unveiled 100 years ago, there was a parade to commemorate the event along with dancing and a banquet.
According to Sayre Historical Society’s Henry Farley, the celebration at that time was one of the biggest to ever happen in Sayre.
“Here we are 100 years later and we thought we needed to recognize this,” stated Farley. “A lot of the people coming here are descendants of the ones on the markers.”
Archie F. Hatch, Orlando M. Loomis, Eugene Murphy, Leo A. Murphy, Arthur V. Drake, Fred D. Skiff, Clarence B. Utter, Elmer D. Jackson, William H. Decatur, Wayne R. Horton, Ransom H. Grumme and Frank R. Bowers were all honored as fallen soldiers.
Their names were read aloud one by one and a bell was rung for each soldier. Remaining family members of the 12 soldiers were at the ceremony to carry a wreath with 12 flowers over to the Doughboy monument.
“It is kind of a recreation of what happened here 100 years ago,” said Farley. “We just felt it was needed to do this. I think it is a great thing and it’s a great thing that the Sayre Historical Society decided to celebrate this. Part of our job is to keep the Sayre history alive and we are doing it by recreating this today.”
The Sayre High School band played music for the event before the homecoming parade that took place later on Saturday.
