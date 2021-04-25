TROY — Long lines weaved around entrance gates and vendors of all kinds at Alparon Park in Troy on Saturday as the Endless Mountains Maple Festival returned to town with live entertainment, delicious festival delicacies and of course, pounds of maple products.
Crowds packed into Alparon Park’s grandstands for the Maple Festival’s Monster Truck Show Saturday afternoon while large amounts of other attendees watched Aaron Kelly’s live music set in the park’s lower meadow, purchased food and took a whirl on carnival rides, making the event a slamming success, according to Alparon Park Administrator Cathy Jenkins.
Jenkins attributed the large festival attendance to community members seeking entertainment after more than a year of many events being cancelled due to COVID-19.
“We’re overly excited. We figured we were going to get good attendance because people are ready to get out, they haven’t been out in a year … we figured we’d have a good crowd but this is beyond anything I ever dreamed of so we are ecstatic,” she said.
Jenkins noted that Saturday’s weather, sunny and fair, also lent itself to a well attended Maple Festival that was much needed to keep the park operating.
Jenkins explained that both the maple festival and the Troy Fair, Alparon Park’s two largest events, were cancelled last year due to COVID-19 and that flooding and bad weather put a damper on both events in 2019.
Because Alparon Park is a non-profit organization that functions largely from funds brought in by the maple festival and Troy Fair, recent loss of profit from both events made a “tough year” for Alparon Park, making a jam-packed 2021 maple festival a welcomed relief for the Alparon Park operators.
Funding from the maple festival will help to pay for a $50,000 well chlorination system, water and electric systems to be installed near the new road constructed near the lower meadow end of the park’s track as well as a list of general park maintenance that has piled up recently, according to Jenkins.
Jenkins stated that maple festival organizers did not yet know how many individuals attended the event as of Saturday afternoon and expected it could be “hours” before they found out due to the enormous amount of people who passed through the entrance gates.
Jenkins speculated that maple producers, as well as all other maple festival vendors also had a “great, great day” of business, even if they may have been “overwhelmed” by the amount of customers to serve.
Jenkins voiced thanks to not only the community for an excellent event turnout but also Alparon Park volunteers and especially Alparon Park Junior Fair Board members who helped make the day possible.
The Endless Mountains Maple Festival will return to Alparon Park today from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and feature a brand new demolition derby sponsored by the Sylvania Lions Club as well as a car and truck show, live music, the T.J. Hill Magic Show, a macaroni and cheese cookoff competition, breakfast served all day and more.
