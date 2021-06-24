SONESTOWN — The Endless Mountains War Memorial Museum will be celebrating Americas Independence and also paying tribute and remembering the veterans who served in the Vietnam War on Saturday, July 3.
The tribute will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with special guest speakers starting a 1 p.m. The Museum will be open for touring from 10 a.m. until the speakers start and will open again after they are finished speaking.
There is no admission charge for the museum or event and donations are accepted as they are still raising money for the museum expansion project.
This year the museum will display a “Field of flags” to remember the fallen and those that never returned and paid the “ultimate” sacrifice for our freedoms and that great Red White and blue flag that symbolizes the country.
WWII Veteran Roy Kilpatrick, who passed away at 100 years of age, would recite this before the pledge of allegiance at events.
“There are 50 stars on our flag. Each star represents the millions of people who live in the United States,” Kilpatrick said. “The blue represents truth and loyalty and the blue sky which overlooks all of our land The red represents sacrifice and courage & the blood, sweat and tears that were sacrificed for our freedom. The white represents purity and peace which we hope to enjoy in our lifetime. So when we pledge allegiance to our flag, we are promising to be true to our country & to the flag which is the emblem of freedom.”
Kilpatrick was considered a true American patriot who cherished educating the youth in the flag and all it stands for.
