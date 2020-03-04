TROY — A total of 350 people packed into one of Alparon Park’s exhibit halls in Troy Saturday night for an evening of grub, gifts and the Gospel at Grace Community Church’s annual Sportsman’s Dinner.
In its sixth year, the Sportsman’s Dinner sold out days before the event, as it has for multiple years in a row.
Dylan Pepper, pastor at Grace Community Church, stated that he believes the raffle prizes (which included items from large tree stands to clothing, gift cards to area businesses and hunting gear), low price of $30 per person, and the sharing of the Gospel of Jesus Christ keeps locals coming back year after year.
Pepper stated that the event is not a fundraiser and only charges enough money through ticket sales to cover costs of the catered dinner. All raffle prizes are purchased through donations from sponsors.
While there are many benefits to the Sportsman’s Dinner including bringing the community together, Pepper stated that the church’s number one motivation behind hosting it is to share the love of God.
“It’s the Gospel, 100 percent, we want to capitalize on the ground between Christians and non-Christians, that we share the love for the outdoors and so we come together on that and we have a great speaker every year and they share the Gospel of Jesus Christ so that souls can get saved, that’s 100 percent our motivation,” Pepper said. “It’s a great, wholesome event, what else could you do on a Saturday night that would be better than this? Great food, great prizes, great speaker, it’s just a great event.”
Bud Fisher, co-founder of lifestyle apparel company Catchin’ Deers from Ontario, Canada, served as keynote speaker for the 2020 Sportsman’s Dinner and shared the same heart to use his story and love for hunting to introduce people to Jesus Christ as well as build relationships between community members.
“For me it’s humbling and it’s an honor to come and have people that care enough to listen to my story and our story at Catchin’ Deers and most importantly to me it’s an honor to be able to share what God has done in my life. For me the Gospel is the big thing,” he said.
Fisher told the crowd about how Catchin’ Deers was started after he and a group of friends went on a hunting trip in Kentucky, and also about his faith and that he believes God has created each human uniquely with specific passions that they can best connect to Him through — like hunting for some — but that those passions can never take away a human’s need for God.
Fisher stated that he was nervous when Catchin’ Deers began posting Bible verses on their social media accounts Sunday mornings, but that they decided to do so anyway as they felt they would rather share the Gospel with 100 people than be followed by a million but not share their faith with them.
Catchin’ Deers saw a “great response” to sharing Bible verses, Fisher said, nothing that the hunting community is often “very open to” hearing about God and that he enjoys watching communities gather over both outdoorsmanship and faith.
“It’s awesome to see (communities coming together), and that’s part of what hunting is for us is hunting is a conduit for relationships and for people to come together,” he stated. “To see it in a room like this is really, really cool. And then hunting for us also is a time to be still and know that he is God and so all of those things, the love of hunting, the love of God, community and God bringing people together because we’re built for community is all here in this room and it’s really exciting to see.”
