Just six days after curtains closed on Troy Drama Club’s production of Fiddler on the Roof last year so did the doors of schools across the nation in a now-historic start to COVID-19 related restrictions.
As the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the United States theaters went dark as measures that prohibited gatherings were put in place to stop the spread of the virus. Though precautions limiting gatherings continue and many theater doors still remain locked, the Trojans have found a window and are working through a harmony of hard work and innovation to offer their annual spring performance online for the first time.
With spotlights shifted online, Troy Drama Club will bring “The Greatest Show: A Pandemic Production,” to life virtually as their 2021 spring show, according to Troy Jr./Sr. High School music teacher and drama club Director Sydney MacDonald.
Troy’s “pandemic production” will not be a full musical performance but will feature song and dance numbers to the 2017 big screen hit The Greatest Showman “professionally filmed and edited in the style of a theatrical music video” with the help of Troy art teacher Wayne Beeman.
No exact release date has been announced for the show yet, but the production is expected to be posted to Troy Area School District’s website and social media platforms free of charge in April.
MacDonald explained that moving the production to an online format was her “brainchild,” one born out of a desire to provide her students with the opportunity to perform while still keeping them safe and in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.
“Like so many people during this pandemic, I was grieving the opportunities and experiences lost and felt completely downtrodden and uninspired. All I wanted to do was put on a huge spectacular musical as we always do,” MacDonald said.
However, with an unknown timeline of when the district may be able to host large group events again, uncertainty surrounding when in-person rehearsals could happen and “the serious risk that we could put in an incredible amount of work, time, and funding only to have it ripped out from underneath us at the last minute as so many drama programs all over the area and country have experienced in the past year,” MacDonald instead opted to embrace the mass move to online performances caused by the pandemic.
While the student’s response to the change was initially “very lackluster” as they had held out hope for a full scale spring musical and did not know what an online production would entail according to MacDonald, a group of 25 students dove into rehearsals “just excited to have any drama opportunity this year at all.”
MacDonald stated that students were crucial in the planning and creative invention of the production and had a hand in designing it in almost every aspect from costumes to videography and sound recording.
MacDonald said the cast has been rehearsing since December four days a week for two hours a day when school is in session while following not only COVID-19 measures required by the school district but also recommendations from the International Coalition of Performing Arts Aerosol Study, which include masking at all times, social distancing while singing, proper hand hygiene and limiting rehearsal times to 30 minutes of singing within a single rehearsal space.
Troy theater lovers can prepare for an exciting show that not only utilizes the customary location of the Trojan’s stage but also glimpses of new “sets,” MacDonald said, noting that instead of traditional scene changes, the group will film scenes in different locations across Troy Area School District’s campus.
Moving to a virtual production has exposed students to many aspects of theater not usually explored in a high school stage show, MacDonald stated, as the drama club has taken on the challenges of studio recording, filming, multiple costume, hair and makeup sessions, video production and even new approaches to acting that aren’t required when performing from a stage instead of a video camera.
“This entire process has been a learning curve for all of us. The secret to the success of our productions at Troy is a carefully planned out process and schedule, but this year we had to throw that entire plan out the window and write the plan as we go,” MacDonald commented. “However, I think the students will come away from this production with a very unique experience in film … they are not only actors this year, but studio musicians and they are getting a first-hand look at our own version of the Hollywood experience.”
Though students won’t have a traditional opening night due to the production being online, part of that “Hollywood experience” will include an in-person black-tie movie premiere event complete with a red carpet for cast members and their families where they will view their production together before it is released to the public.
MacDonald relayed that while Troy’s 2021 spring performance will look different than ever before due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is exceptionally important that the students be given the opportunity to participate in the arts in whatever capacity available especially in such an unprecedented time.
“Our students’ worlds have been turned upside down. They are experiencing big emotions on levels that they have not experienced before. Some of the best ways to channel those big emotions are through art, music, and physical activity,” MacDonald stated. “By providing this performance opportunity, students are able to feel, create, and express in a safe space and are able to do so with a supportive group of peers who are working to overcome extreme challenges to create passionate and powerful art together.”
“I cannot express how much change I have seen in these students over the past two months. Being together, singing together, and dancing together is pulling them all out of a collective funk and giving them something to look forward to,” she continued.
Individuals are encouraged to watch the Troy Area High School Musical Facebook page for updates.
