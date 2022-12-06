SAYRE — A beloved character with holiday mischief on his mind stopped by a local theater Saturday for some Christmas festivities.
The Sayre Theatre hosted a free screening of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” while an event participant dressed as The Grinch for the occasion. Free popcorn and drinks were served in the theater that was completely filled with eager attendees.
Kids of all ages took photos with The Grinch outside of the theater. People even brought their dogs and cats to have their photos taken with the big green Christmas grump. Gorst Photography provided photos during the event.
Some kids even brought The Grinch some onions to eat since it’s his favorite snack in the 2000 film.
This is the second year that the theater has hosted the Grinch-themed event. Last year, a movie wasn’t shown due to COVID-19, according to Sayre Theatre Manager Sarah Brackel. This year, Coldwell Banker sponsored the event and helped organize the festivities.
“This is all about creating memories for people in the community,” said Coldwell Banker Owner Valerie O’Neil.
She stated that around 800 people showed up to either take photos with The Grinch or go inside to see the movie.
Brackel expressed her desire to see the theatre continue community events that she remembers from childhood.
“This was my hometown theater since I was a kid, so it’s great to make memories for the little kids like when I was younger,” Brackel said. “My first movie was here and there was a free can drive at Christmas time, so it’s nice to have that be full circle.”
Pictures of the event can be found on Coldwell Banker’s Facebook page.
