The Guthrie Clinic achieves Epic Gold Stars Level 10

SAYRE – The Guthrie Clinic recently announced that it achieved Epic Gold Stars Level 10 for the third year in a row.
This accolade is in recognition of Guthrie’s use of the Epic electronic medical records (EMR) system software and the variety of functions that it offers. It is the highest level that can be achieved, which places Guthrie in a distinguished group of less than 20 organizations that have received the same; Furthermore, Guthrie is one of only two organizations that has achieved Epic Gold Stars Level 10 three times consecutively.
The program measures organizations in patient access, patient experience, clinical quality and safety, population health management, physician productivity, nursing productivity, and value from data.
In a press release Guthrie Chief Information Officer Terri Couts said, “Being a STARS 10 recipient allows us to support our physician and clinical productivity, patient experience and quality outcomes through technology.”
“We are honored to be among the organizations considered to be cutting edge and leading practices in EMR use,” continued Couts. “When we first started this journey, it wasn’t about the award, but about making the EMR easy for our clinical staff. At that time, we had no idea the value it would bring to not only our providers and caregivers, but also to our patients.”
According to the press release, the health system’s EMR stores the personal health information of patients, “including treatments, procedures, test results, current allergies, medications and more.”
“Entering information about a patient visit into the electronic system replaces handwritten notes in a traditional medical chart,” continues the release. “By harnessing the technology offered by Epic, Guthrie is using state-of-the-art tools to provide the highest level of care to its patients while also improving workflow among staff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.