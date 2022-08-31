The Guthrie Clinic achieves Epic Gold Stars Level 10

Pictured from the left: Dr. Victor Kolade, Internal Medicine, Dr. Frederick Bloom, EVP, President, Guthrie Medical Group, Terri Couts, SVP, Chief Information Officer, Sara Eiklor, Senior Director, EPIC Program, Gail Strausser, Senior Director, EPIC Program, and Deb Raupers, EVP, Chief Nurse Executive

 Photo Provided

SAYRE – The Guthrie Clinic recently announced that it achieved Epic Gold Stars Level 10 for the third year in a row.

This accolade is in recognition of Guthrie’s use of the Epic electronic medical records (EMR) system software and the variety of functions that it offers. It is the highest level that can be achieved, which places Guthrie in a distinguished group of less than 20 organizations that have received the same; Furthermore, Guthrie is one of only two organizations that has achieved Epic Gold Stars Level 10 three times consecutively.