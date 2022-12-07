The Guthrie Clinic appoints first Chief Clinical Officer

Kruklitis

SAYRE – The Guthrie Clinic announced that Robert Kruklitis, MD, PhD, MBA, has been named the health system’s first Enterprise Chief Clinical Officer, Executive Vice President.

In this new role, Dr. Kruklitis will focus on the advancement of clinical care “systemness,” serving as a change agent in transforming care delivery across the enterprise. He will lead Guthrie’s ongoing focus on high-value, safe patient care through oversight of system clinical performance.