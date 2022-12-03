The Guthrie Clinic appoints first Chief Digital Officer

Terri Couts, MHA, RN, was recently appointed as Guthrie Clinic’s Chief Digital Officer.

 Photo Provided

Sayre, Pa. – The Guthrie Clinic announced today that Terri Couts, MHA, RN, has been named the health system’s first Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer.

In this new role, Couts is responsible for providing vision, strategic leadership, and oversight of Guthrie’s information technology (IT) strategy, operational