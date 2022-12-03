The Guthrie Clinic appoints first Chief Digital Officer

Sayre, Pa. – The Guthrie Clinic announced today that Terri Couts, MHA, RN, has been named the health system’s first Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer.
In this new role, Couts is responsible for providing vision, strategic leadership, and oversight of Guthrie’s information technology (IT) strategy, operational
execution and scaling digital transformation into the future. She will be instrumental in developing IT strategies and plans to fully support and accelerate the organization’s performance to overall vision, strategic and annual goals.
“We are thrilled to have Ms. Couts as The Guthrie Clinic’s first Chief Digital Officer,” said Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, Guthrie President and CEO. “Her innovative spirit and patient-centered focus will drive our system to new heights in care quality as well as patient caregiver experience.”
Most recently, Couts served as Guthrie’s Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer. Prior to that, she was Vice President, Epic Program, Clinical Systems and Integration. She has consistently led Guthrie to achieve Epic (Electronic Medical Record) STARS 10 status, placing Guthrie among a group of less than 10 organizations in the world that have received this distinction.
In this role, she will oversee the adoption of digital technologies across the organization, transforming business strategy using technology and data, and influencing how people, processes, and technology can enable The Guthrie Clinic’s vision to be the most trusted healthcare partner for patients across our region.
“I am excited not only for the opportunity to lead our digital transformation at Guthrie, but also for the impact that digital transformation can bring to our community and patients by giving people, both patients and caregivers, the right tools and information to advance a proactive approach to managing health,” said Couts. “Through digital transformation we will be well positioned to respond to our patients’ needs, both today and into the future.”
Couts holds an associate degree in nursing from Stark State College of Technology, a Bachelor of Arts in education from University of Akron and a Master of Health Administration from University of Phoenix.
The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic is one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by Dr. Donald Guthrie with a vision of providing patient-centered care through a clinically-integrated network of employed providers. It is an industry leader in the use of technology and electronic medical records to provide high-quality care. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s 6,500 caregivers are more than 700 physicians and advanced practice providers, representing the spectrum of medical specialties and sub-specialties.
The Guthrie Clinic is a five-hospital system with a large network of outpatient facilities that spans nearly 9,000 square miles in Pennsylvania and upstate New York. It is dedicated to training the next generation of health care leaders, offering seven residencies and three fellowships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.