The Guthrie Clinic welcomes new providers
Photos Provided

SAYRE – The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to welcome the following providers who have recently joined the organization:

Kasarah L. Ackerman, DO is an emergency medicine physician at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. She completed her education at Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Stratford, N.J. and a residency at University at Buffalo – Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Science in Buffalo, N.Y.