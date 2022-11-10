The Guthrie Clinic welcomes new providers

SAYRE – The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to welcome the following providers who have recently joined the organization:
Kasarah L. Ackerman, DO is an emergency medicine physician at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. She completed her education at Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Stratford, N.J. and a residency at University at Buffalo – Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Science in Buffalo, N.Y.
Sengal Alazar, MD is an emergency medicine physician at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Corning Hospital. She completed her education at Upstate Medical University, State University of New York in Syracuse, N.Y. and residencies at Stony Brook Medicine, State University of New York in Stony Brook, N.Y. and at South Shore University Hospital, Northwell Health in Bay Shore, N.Y.
Meredith Bourne, MD is a board-certified family medicine physician at Ithaca City Harbor with clinical interests in pediatrics, women’s health and health equity. Dr. Bourne completed her education at University of Wisconsin, School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison, Wis. and a residency at University of Minnesota, Department of Family Medicine and Community Health in Minneapolis, Minn. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Bourne, please call (866) 488-4743.
Adam W. Breslin, MD is a board-certified, fellowship-trained physician in emergency medicine and critical care at Guthrie Corning Hospital and Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital with clinical interests in prehospital emergency medicine, resuscitation and critical care, and emergency ultrasound. Dr. Breslin completed his education at St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indes, a residency at Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C., and a fellowship at University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, N.Y.
Rasmita Budhathoki, MD is a board-certified, fellowship-trained physician on the gastroenterology and hepatology and pediatrics teams at Sayre Pediatrics and Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital with clinical interests in chronic abdominal pain, chronic diarrhea, and celiac disease. Dr. Budhathoki completed her education at B P Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan, Nepal, a residency at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York, N.Y., and a fellowship at University of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla. She is currently welcoming new patients. To make an appointment with Dr. Budhathoki, please call (570) 887-3070.
Maria Caperelli Gergel, DO is a family medicine physician in Waverly with clinical interests in primary care services, lactation counseling, and women’s health. Dr. Caperelli Gergel completed her education at West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, W.Va. and a residency at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Caperelli Gergel, please call (866) 488-4743.
Lauren Colom, MD is a fellowship-trained physician on the trauma and acute care surgery and general surgery teams at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre clinic, and Guthrie Corning Hospital with clinical interests in trauma surgery, surgical critical care, and acute care surgery. Dr. Colom completed her education at University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in Cincinnati, Ohio, a residency at Guthrie Clinic/Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. and a fellowship at Lehigh Valley Network in Allentown, Pa. She is currently accepting new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Colom, please call (866) 488-4743.
Zachary E. Dewar, MD is a board-certified emergency medicine physician at Guthrie Corning Hospital and Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. He completed his education at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada and a residency at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
Vladimir Gotlieb, MD is a board-certified, fellowship-trained medical oncology and hematology physician in Sayre with clinical interests in head and neck cancer, benign hematology and lung cancer. Dr. Gotlieb completed his education at Ternopol Medical School in Ternopol, Ukraine, and both a residency and fellowship at The Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Gotleib, please call (570) 887-2853.
Usama Iqbal, MD is an anesthesiologist at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He completed his education at King Edward Medical University in Lahore, Pakistan and a residency at NYU Langone Health in New York City, N.Y.
Brad Johnson, MD is a fellowship-trained dermatologist in Sayre and Corning Centerway with clinical interests in general dermatology, skin cancer, and acne. Dr. Johnson completed his education and a residency at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Va. and a fellowship at URMC/Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Johnson, please call (866) 488-4743.
Rajbabu Krishnamoorthy, MD, FRCS, FEBU is a board-certified, fellowship-trained urologist in Sayre with clinical interests in neuro-urology, endo-urology, and prostate cancer. Dr. Krishnamoorthy completed his education at Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University in India and a fellowship at Morriston Hospital in Swansea, Wales. He is currently welcoming new patients. To make an appointment with Dr. Krishnamoorthy, please call (866) 488-4743.
Ryan Lesch, MD is an emergency medicine physician at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Corning Hospital. He completed his education at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, La. and a residency at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Rebekah Macfie, MD is a board-certified, fellowship-trained surgical oncologist in Sayre with clinical interests in pancreatic cancer, gastric cancer, and liver cancer. Dr. Macfie completed her education at University of North Carolina, School of Medicine in Chapel Hill, N.C., a residency at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Ore., and a fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, N.Y. She is currently welcoming new patients. To make an appointment with Dr. Macfie, please call (866) 488-4743.
Jonathan Manhard, MD is a board-certified ophthalmologist at Ithaca City Harbor with clinical interests in comprehensive ophthalmology, diabetic eye disease, and glaucoma. Dr. Manhard completed his education at The University of North Carolina School of Medicine in Chapel Hill, N.C. and a residency at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kan. He is currently welcoming new patients. To make an appointment with Dr. Manhard, please call (800) 474-4482.
Munish, MD is an anesthesiologist at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He completed his education, an internship and residency at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, N.Y., another residency at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, India, and a fellowship at University at Buffalo School of Medicine in Buffalo, N.Y.
Tamara Nsouli, MD is a radiation oncologist at the Guthrie Cancer Center in Sayre with clinical interests in breast cancer, prostate cancer, and brain tumors. Dr. Nsouli completed her education and a residency at SUNY Upstate in Syracuse, N.Y. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Nsouli, please call (570) 887-4048.
Danielle Scheafer, DO is a fellowship-trained emergency medicine physician at Guthrie Corning Hospital, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, and Guthrie Troy Community Hospital with clinical interests in emergency medicine and prehospital medicine. Dr. Scheafer completed her education at West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg W.Va., a residency at Oklahoma State University in Norman, Okla., and a fellowship at University at Buffalo, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Science in Buffalo, N.Y.
Rajni Singh, DO is a board-certified radiation oncologist at Guthrie Corning Cancer Center with clinical interests in breast cancer, prostate cancer, and brain tumors. Dr. Singh completed her education at New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in Old Westbury, N.Y. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Singh, please call (607) 937-3100.
Erica Skipton, MD is a board-certified general surgeon at Ithaca City Harbor and Cortland General Surgery with clinical interests in breast surgery, hernias, and pilonidal disease. Dr. Skipton completed her education at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, N.Y. and a residency at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Skipton, please call (866) 488-4743.
Christopher Stoll, MD is an emergency medicine physician at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Corning Hospital. He completed his education at New York Medical College in Westchester, N.Y. and an internship at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Laura J. Walker, DO is an emergency medicine physician at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Corning Hospital. She completed her education at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pa. and a residency at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
Michael-Isaac (Zak) Walshon, MD is a fellowship-trained radiologist at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center and Ithaca City Harbor with clinical interests in artificial intelligence, diagnostic radiology, and neuroradiology. He completed his education at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, N.Y., a residency at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa., and a fellowship at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa.
Hao Yang, MD is a board-certified, fellowship-trained cardiologist in Sayre, Owego, and Vestal with clinical interests in arrhythmia, cardiovascular disease, and coronary artery disease. Dr. Yang completed his education at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Ind., a residency at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind., and a fellowship at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. He is currently welcoming new patients. To make an appointment with Dr. Yang, please call (866) 488-4743.
Brittany Colegrove, FNP-C is a family medicine provider in Southport with clinical interests in primary care services, adolescent care, and women’s health. Brittany completed her education at State University of New York at Binghamton in Binghamton, N.Y. at is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She is currently welcoming new patients. To make an appointment with Brittany, please call (866) 488-4743.
Amanda Pero, MSN, FNP-C is an endocrinology provider at Big Flats Specialties and Rehabilitation Services with clinical interests in type 1 and 2 diabetes, adrenal adenomas, and insulin pump therapy. Amanda completed her education at State University of New York at Binghamton in Binghamton, N.Y. and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Board. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Amanda, please call (866) 488-4743.
Laura M. Powell, CRNA is a nurse anesthetist at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. She completed her education at University of Scranton in Scranton, Pa. and at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y. Laura is certified by the National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists.
Pamela Stark, CRNA is a nurse anesthetist at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. She completed her education at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. and Rush University in Chicago, Ill. Pamela is certified by the National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists.
The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic is one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by Dr. Donald Guthrie with a vision of providing patient-centered care through a clinically-integrated network of employed providers. It is an industry leader in the use of technology and electronic medical records to provide high-quality care. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s 6,500 caregivers are more than 700 physicians and advanced practice providers, representing the spectrum of medical specialties and sub-specialties. The Guthrie Clinic is a five-hospital system with a large network of outpatient facilities that spans nearly 9,000 square miles in Pennsylvania and upstate New York. It is dedicated to training the next generation of health care leaders, offering seven residencies and three fellowships.
