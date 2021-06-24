With the assistance of Kathie Williams, estate sale coordinator, the Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter is sponsoring an estate sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday in the former home of Jack Camp, at 1922 Pennsylvania Avenue, Sayre. The many, diversified contents of the home are to be sold for fundraising for the shelter.
With a passion for animal welfare, Carol and Jack Camp of Sayre were among the founders of Happy Tails, nearly two decades ago. They detected a need for a no-kill shelter in Bradford County and, together with other volunteers, created the organization and began raising funds for property and a housing facility. Today, thanks to them, a building exists on Route 6, west of Towanda, and will soon open its doors.
The Camps passed away before their dream was completely realized. With their passing, Happy Tails became the beneficiary of their property and belongings, which are now being offered for sale. Items include antiques, furniture, paintings, books, glassware, collections, and many unusual pieces. All have been well-cared for and are in good condition.
Meanwhile, with the easing of COVID restrictions, that building on Route 6 has the workmen back installing insulation and drywall. After some major setbacks during the last two years, the members of Happy tails expect the shelter to open this year. With anticipation, volunteers are now raising all funds, including those made from the estate sale, for operating costs in readiness for the first occupants. As always, Happy Tails supporters strive toward the goal of providing shelter and necessities to abused and homeless animals and educating the public on animal rights and issues.
Anyone who has questions about Happy Tails, would like to volunteer, or is interested in participating in Happy Tails events can find the organization on Facebook; the website happytailsnokillanimalshelter.com; or telephone at (570)-485-9750.
