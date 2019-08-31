Editor’s Note: This is the first in a monthly series of submitted articles by Bradford/Sullivan County Humane Officer Lara Hawbaker.
In 2018, I was sworn in under our rescue, Moon-Lit Acres Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Center Inc., as the humane officer for Bradford and Sullivan counties.
Previously, between 2010 and 2013, I had worked with my two girls and the community to help people and the animals while serving as the humane officer at the Bradford County Humane Society in Ulster. The trust that we gained in the community was the foundation that brought us to opening our doors at Moon-Lit Acres Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Center inc. in St. Thomas. We are a 501©3 non-profit that care about animals, people, and helping the community.
From the start of our center in late 2017, we have taken in 33 cats/kittens, two ducks and two pot belly pigs. We have successfully adopted out 18 cats/kittens and are constantly in contact with their new owners as they continue to post photos and updates on our Facebook page.
Since being sworn in again as the local humane officer, I have been called out to investigate four animal cruelty cases. One was a cat that was left in a house that no one lived in. Upon further investigation the cat was not abandoned by the owner. Another case concerned the welfare of horses and other large animals in the field. This case is one that we are continuing to monitor. Another was the concern for some ducks that belonged to a neighbor up the street who was in a creek and could (per the caller) not get out. With the help of other kind people, the ducks were able to get to safety. We continue to monitor old cases that might eventually have issues.
This year, we have held three events at the Tractor Supply Company here in Chambersburg. I have gone out on two calls this year and have resolved many calls into the center.
If your local shelter does not have a humane officer, then all humane calls come to me or the state. If you would like to report a case of animal cruelty, call Moon-Lit Acres ARRC at (717) 404-4937 or (717) 369-2146 and I will return your call. Any donations that come in to our center at 1226 Saint Thomas-Williamson Road, Saint Thomas, PA 17252 go toward traveling to and from case locations, care for animals that have to be taken due to animal cruelty such as vet expenses, food, medications, electric and legal expenses. Donations are very important because restitution can be awarded at as little as $5 a month. And as you know services for vet care, food and more need to be paid at the time of service.
Other news and notes
Sometimes there’s confusion about the differences between a dog warden and a humane police officer. To clear things up, you should call the dog warden when you have a stray dog or dog running at large, or an animal bite situation. Dog wardens also check to make sure kennels meet inspection requirements, and check up on dog licenses and rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats.
Meanwhile, humane police officers have a wide range of responsibilities including public education, investigating animal cruelty and neglect, helping the community and elders who need extra help taking care of their animals, helping with events, ensuring necessary vet care and that animals have a clean and sanitary shelter, investigating dog and cock fighting cases, and investigating the overworking of horses.
A charge of animal cruelty could result in a felony of the third degree.
I have enjoyed helping the animals and the people of Bradford and Sullivan counties. I will continue to help be a voice for the animals in need in your area for as long as our center is in operation. And I hope that will be forever.
