Henry G. Farley is the president of the Bradford County Historical Society. His maternal ancestors John and Ellen Shea Sullivan and James and Mary Austin Donovan came to Bradford County from County Cork, Ireland in 1836 as part of the Irish pioneers that dug and constructed the North Branch Canal. He has spent much of his adult life researching and recording the history of the Irish in Bradford County. He has supplied a column for St. Patrick’s Day since 1997 this being number 26.