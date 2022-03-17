Edward Mullins was born in Athens on Sept. 16, 1893, the son of Michael and Elizabeth Cangley Mullins. He attended Athens High School and graduated with the class of 1910. After his graduation he left Athens to enter the missionary priesthood at the Passionist Monastery at Dunkirk, New York. He also studied at St. Paul’s Monastery, Pittsburgh, and in Baltimore and Boston. He was graduated from the Passionist Monastery at West Hoboken, New Jersey. He was ordained June 14, 1919. Edward, who was called Father Flavian in religious life, returned to Athens in December of 1919 for the first time in nine and a half years shortly after his ordination to the priesthood. In Athens he officiated at his first Mass at his home church on Christmas Day something he had dreamed of when an altar boy at St. Joseph’s church. “Dutch,” as Father Flavian was known growing up in Athens, was known for his “million-dollar smile” and a laugh that welled up from within and ended after what seemed the longest laugh ever heard, and it ended in that same old mile wide smile. Happy go lucky in his youth Edward and his cronies were well known about town and their antics got them in trouble from time to time. The church was filled to capacity for the Mass with both Catholics and Protestants
In 1921 the Passionists had volunteered their services to the Holy See (the Pope) for work in the Far East. The offer was accepted and territory in China was assigned to American Passionists.
The first members of that order to take up work in China was a band of five priests who left St. Michael’s Monastery, West Hoboken, New Jersey on Sunday Dec. 11, 1921 for their new field. Father Flavin Mullins was one of the five.
In January of 1924 the Sayre Evening Times reported that Father Flavian Mullins had miraculously escaped death when Chinese soldiers stormed the mission at Supu, Hunan, China he had his clothing riddled with bullets but escaped uninjured.
John J. Mullins, a brother of Father Flavian, was the Foreman of the Evening Times composing room. By a coincidence he was looking over the shoulder of the United Press operator when the dispatch concerning his brother came over the wire.
In August of 1930 Father Flavian returned to the United States for a furlough the first in 10 years and spent much of his time at his family home in Athens. While he was visiting his sister Elizabeth who was forty years old died suddenly on Feb. 8, 1931. Elizabeth had been a secretary for many years for John Umpleby of Sayre. Several weeks later his father, Michael Mullins, died of heart failure while walking on the street. Mr. Mullins had retired just one week before from the American Bridge Company after 50 years of service. Father Flavian was able to preside at their funerals during his only home visit.
Father Flavian began the long journey to return to his post in the interior of China on May 22, 1931. The trip took six weeks.
In 1935 he was appointed Religious Superior. As such he directed the missionary activities of 35 priests and 10 nuns of the Passionist Order in the Vicariate of Yuanling, China. In a letter to his superiors at St. Michael’s Monastery, Union City, New Jersey in 1939, he told of several missions under his jurisdiction being severely damaged by Japanese air raids.
On Sunday, June 18, 1939, The Very Rev. Flavian Mullins, Religious Superior of the Passionist missionaries in China, died suddenly of a heart attack at St. Fulgentius Mission, Chenki, Hunan, China. Father Mullins, who had been a missionary in China since 1921, was 45 years old. He was well known as a leading Catholic missionary. Father Quentin Orwell, C.P., returned Passionist Missionary to China, celebrated a Requiem Mass at St. Joseph’s Church in Athens for the family since they could not be in China for Father Flavian’s funeral.
Michael Mullins was born in Ireland in 1859 the son of Patrick and Mary Mullins. He came to the United States in 1881. He was in Elmira for a short time and arrived in Athens March 1 of 1881. He entered the employ of Kellogg and Maurice, owners of the bridge plant, in a clerical capacity. On Sept. 28, 1887, he married Elizabeth Cangley of Athens at Holy Ghost Roman Catholic Church. She was born Sept. 1, 1864, the daughter of Edmond and Elizabeth Lynch Cangley, and her mother was a native of Ireland. In 1883 he started construction of a home at 116 North River St. in Athens where the family resided (the house is still there today). Michael and Elizabeth had five children John, Elizabeth, Mary, Edward (Father Flavian) and William. When the Athens plant, which had been sold to the American Bridge Company, was discontinued in 1907, Mr. Mullins was transferred to Elmira to which he commuted weekly until his retirement. Upon his retirement from American Bridge in 1931, he was awarded a 50-year medal. He was the first employee to ever achieve this recognition. He also received a handsome life annuity. Unfortunately, one-week later Mr. Mullins died. He was 72 years old. His wife, Elizabeth Cangley Mullins, was found dead seated on the porch of the old bridge works July 22, 1911 while on her way home from church. She must have become ill and sought refuge on the bridge works porch. She was 45 years old.
John Mullins, a brother of Father Flavian, was born July 28, 1888. He served in World War I in the transport service. John married Cecile Herrington of Sayre May 17, 1927. Cecile ran the Loretta Beauty Shop on South Keystone Avenue. John died Jan. 5, 1932, at the age of 43 of heart failure. He was foreman of the composing room of the Sayre Evening Times and past commander of the Fort Sullivan Post of the American Legion, Athens. John and Cecile had no children. Cecile lived in Sayre after John’s death. She died June 2, 1983 and is buried in Tioga Point Cemetery.
Mary C. Mullins was born June 28, 1891. She graduated from Athens High School and Meekers Business Institute in Elmira. Mary worked at the Ingersoll Rand in the purchasing department for 41 years. Mary died March 8, 1957, aged 65 years.
William J. Mullins was born June 13, 1899, in Athens. After graduating from Athens High School in 1917, he entered the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis and graduated in 1923. In 1929 he attended the Naval Aviation School at Pensacola, Florida. On June 17, 1930, he married Marian Mahoney, daughter of Edward and Elizabeth O’Connell Mahoney of Rockville, Maryland. William specialized in the Navy Air arm, he served at various bases and on ships throughout the 20s and 30s and was promoted up through the ranks. In 1946 he was named commanding officer at the Eniwetok Air Base in the Marshall Islands and was in charge there when the tests were made of post war atomic bomb. His last post before retirement was as supervisor of the Naval Reserve program at Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. William and Marian had two children, Elizabeth Marshall Mullins born in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 6, 1931, and William J. Jr., born July 15, 1932, in Norfolk, Virginia. William Jr., believed to be a physician, is living in Grand Forks, North Dakota today. William Mullins, the last of the siblings of Father Flavian, died Nov. 11, 1961, in Palo Alto, California. William and his wife had retired to Athens and were visiting in Palo Alto. He was 61 years old. Marian Mahoney Mullins died March 5, 1971, in Newport News, Virginia. William was the only member of the Mullins family to have children and his descendants are around the country today.
Most of the Mullins family is buried in Epiphany Cemetery in Sayre.
