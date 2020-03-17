Educated by the Sisters of the Holy Child Jesus during the period they had a convent and school in Towanda, Mary Ann Egan became a very successful businesswoman and gave credit for her success to her dear Friend Mother Agatha Deacy of the Society of the Holy Child Jesus.
Mary Ann was born in Overshot, Towanda Township, on Feb. 2, 1847. Her parents were Bartholomew “Bart” Egan and Margaret O’Sullivan Egan. Bart Egan came to the United States from Queenstown, now Cobh, in County Cork Ireland in 1846. It is presumed he came with his wife Margaret O’Sullivan since she listed her arrival year as 1846. Margaret had a brother in Towanda, Daniel O’Sullivan, who came to Bradford County circa 1835-36 to work on the North Branch Canal. Daniel, like most of the early Irish, worked to save money to buy land and by the time his sister Margaret arrived in this country he was an established farmer in Overshot, Towanda Township. The O’Sullivan family was from County Kerry, Ireland.
Mary Ann Egan was baptized at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Towanda in April of 1847 by Reverend John Vincent O’Reilly, the famous Irish priest who served Bradford and Susquehanna counties in the early days of the Catholic church here. He was known as the “colonizer.”
Mary Ann Egan’s father Bart died in 1852 leaving she and her mother to fend for themselves. They lived at the corner of Franklin and Second streets (108 Franklin St.) in Towanda. Bart was buried in the old Catholic cemetery which was at the foot of Pratt Avenue in the area where Global Tungsten’s plant now stands. Margaret O’Sullivan Egan married second Samuel Kingston. Samuel came to the U.S.A. from Ireland in 1843; he arrived in Towanda in 1851 and is listed on the census records as a laborer. The wedding of Samuel and Margaret took place on Christmas Day 1854 at Saints Peter and Paul in Towanda.
The Society of the Holy Child Jesus in their annals said: Mary Ann Egan was one of our first pupils at Towanda. She loved study and participated in all the school plays. Mary Ann had a lifelong devotion to the Sisters, especially Mother Agatha Deacy. John Dunn, Mother Saint Michael’s (Helen Dunn of Towanda who later entered the Society of the Holy Child Jesus) brother, because of his affection for Mother Agatha, became Mary Ann’s rival. He drove the cows to pasture and whistled to attract Mother Agatha as he neared the convent. John Dunn became a priest in the Diocese of Scranton and served many years as pastor of Saint John Nepomucene Church in Troy.
Mary Ann, while a student at Holy Child Academy, was encouraged by Mother Agatha to take up sewing to support her mother. The Sisters of the Holy Child Jesus were expert in needlework and sewing and were able to teach Mary Ann their skills. Others were impressed with the ability of Mary Ann Egan as a seamstress and the owner of a Towanda bank had enough confidence in her ability to lend her the money to study in Paris until she excelled in making women’s gowns.
In 1881 the Towanda Daily Review reported on the front page that a surprise party was held on the evening of Aug. 10, 1881 for Mary Ann Egan upon her return from Europe. Mary Ann Egan was agreeably surprised by the party of pleasure seekers, who assembled in her spacious parlor for a social reunion. The surprise was genuine, Miss Egan having surmised nothing of the entertainment, and the generosity and hospitality with which she entertained the guests was truly admirable. After all, had arrived, the furniture was removed to the sitting room, Mr. Keeler’s orchestra was ushered in, and the participants proceeded to “trip the light fantastic toe” with grace and pleasure.
In a series of letters sent between Mary Ann Egan and Virginia Welles from Wyalusing that are from the Welles files of the Wyalusing Valley Museum dating from 1883 to 1900, Mary Ann’s ability stands out in her descriptions of styles, fabrics and accessories for gowns she made for Virginia Welles. In 1884 she billed Miss Eleanor Welles for a velvet suit, fixing a coat and braid fixing black silk, trimmings and fitting blue casque (hat) $35.24; using the inflation calculator the $35 would be around $900 today in 2020.
Mary Ann Egan’s fame and ability brought about many opportunities and in the late 1890 she moved to Washington, D.C., where she opened and operated a very successful “high class” dressmaking and tailoring shop. In the census of 1900, Mary Ann Egan is listed at 101 1st Street in Washington, D.C. She was 53 years old and had five seamstresses working for her and residing at that address making gowns for distinguished people. She knew President Theodore Roosevelt well enough to acquaint him of an unpaid bill of an ambassador’s wife and the bill was immediately paid.
During her years in Washington, she visited her home in Towanda each year in the summer she maintained the home of her mother and stepfather until 1936 when she sold the property for $1,000.00.
In 1914 Egan became ill with pneumonia and was advised by a priest to give up her business. Mary Ann, by that time a very wealthy businesswoman, then moved to the Society of the Holy Child Jesus St. Walburga’s Academy in New York City where she was accepted by the sisters as a “Lady Boarder.” She showed both taste and culture in furnishing her room.
St. Walburga’s convent had just been erected. She fitted the library with everything — the best rugs, table, bookshelves, etc. Chapel curtains and rugs for two parlors were also given. Dental work for the sisters was done at her expense, also shoes made to order.
Mary Ann Egan died May 31, 1938 at St. Walburga’s on Riverside Drive in New York City. The following are some excerpts from her obituary:
Miss Egan was a very remarkable woman, her activities including many phases of life, such as education, literature, travel and contact with distinguished personage.
Early in her career Miss Egan kept a dress-making shop in Towanda. Later she moved to Washington, D.C. where she conducted a very exclusive ladies dressmaking shop, making gowns for the wives of presidents, senators, and other distinguished people of the capital. She made several trips a year to Paris buying materials and trimmings which she sold in her shop.
Miss Egan was an ardent Catholic. She was present in Rome Italy at the canonization of Joan of Arc and St. Therese, the Little Flower.
Miss Egan visited the home of the Little Flower and at the time had a number of audiences with the Holy Father.
She was an extensive reader, always having in her library the highest types of literature.
Another obituary said that Miss Mary Ann Egan, former Towanda woman and of one of the early Irish pioneer families of this area died yesterday afternoon in New York City. She was 91 years of age. Her body was brought by train from New York City accompanied by two sisters of the Holy Child Jesus. Father J. J. McGuckin conducted the burial service. Pall bearers were Thomas J. Burchill, Richard Burchill, Anthony S. Barrett, John Coleman, T. J. Finn and Thomas Finn Jr.
Local residents who are related to Mary Ann Egan are Barbara O’Sullivan Bailey and Hula O’Sullivan Shrimp descendants of Daniel O’Sullivan of Overshot.
Henry G. Farley is the president of the Bradford County Historical Society. His maternal ancestors John and Ellen Shea Sullivan and James and Mary Austin Donovan came to Bradford County from County Cork, Ireland in 1836 as part of the Irish pioneers that dug and constructed the North Branch Canal. He has spent much of his adult life researching and recording the history of the Irish in Bradford County. He has supplied a column for St. Patrick’s Day since 1997 this being number 24.
