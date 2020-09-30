The Iron Man Award; Troy honors Curren after resignation

Members of the Troy Area School District Board of Education honored former board member Todd Curren in a September board meeting as he recently resigned after nearly two decades of service on the board.
Curren logged 19 years as a member of the board of education with multiple years as the board’s President.
“19 years on a school board is a tremendous feat,” said board member Dan Martin as he recognized Curren as both a mentor to him personally and a man whose interest has been the betterment of Troy students.
“Todd went that extra step (to help him when he started on the board), he was a mentor to me, he taught me a lot of things, he was very passionate in his beliefs,” Martin commented. “He believed in being fair and balanced in everything we talk about. Sometimes in discussion he got a little boisterous as we all do because we are all passionate about our roles and in the end all we want to do is what was best for kids and his heart was definitely there.”
“I want to tell him and everybody thank you for his service and his commitment to this board and what he has done and what he has taught me. He has also become a friend and I really appreciate that,” he continued.
Board member Bill Brasington honored the many years of service Curren dedicated to Troy School District as well.
“Mr. Curren will be missed, you can not have that much experience and not have a vacuum when you leave,” Brasington stated.
Brasington recalled Curren showing him around the former Mosherville Elementary School, sharing memories of Curren’s own education there during the time in which the school board had made the decision to close the school, a choice Curren was against.
“To have to be against doing it but serve on the board for the good of the district and help move it forward was really amazing to watch because we never get to do what we want, we always try to do what’s best and there has to be give and take and Mr. Curren I think was really good at that,” Curren said. “I think he really did try to work and after 19 years, I think that’s the Iron Man award, to be here that long. How many Superintendents was he here through, how many principals, how many building projects, it’s really a long period of time...my goodness, it’s a lot of effort and he will be missed, his experience is going to be missed.”
