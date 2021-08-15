SAYRE — “Thank you for the gift of Chuck Carver. Thank you for the extraordinary ways he cared about each of us and the ways his presence was known and felt in our community. thank you that he was a leader and a role model.”
This is what Reverend Anne Bey Canfield said about Chuck Carver in an opening prayer during a memorial held to celebrate the life of Carver on Aug 13. at the Sayre High School auditorium.
The large attendance and the emotions of the speakers, family members, and audience members made it abundantly clear that Carver had an immense impact on the Valley community and is leaving behind a legacy that will forever be remembered.
Carver passed away unexpectedly on June 1 at the age of 66. Carver had a remarkable 44-year-career at Choice 102 and was widely regarded as the “Voice of the Valley.”
Carver touched the lives of many in the Valley community. The memorial service provided the opportunity for those people to share their stories and memories about a man they loved dearly.
Kevin Carver, Chuck’s son, spoke about the time he bought his father a book written by TNT Broadcaster Ernie Johnson titled Unscripted. In the first chapter Carver brought up blackberry moments which are unpredictable moments that make life extraordinary. Carver was a certified lay minister and every week during his sermons he would issue the audience a challenge. blackberry moments inspired Kevin to issue his own challenge.
“So my challenge to you guys is figure out what those blackberry moments are for you and how they make you feel and live that way every single day. Take time to because he did this so much to tell your loved ones that you love them everyday and take time to stop for those blackberry moments everyday.”
Tina Pickett, Pennsylvania State House of Representatives Committee member, was inspired by Carver’s speaking ability.
“To me Chuck was the greatest wordsmith I ever knew. He was so great with words I just totally admire his ability to do that.”
Pickett recalled the time she bid at a charity auction to do a one minute sports cast on Carver’s radio show. She had no idea what she was getting into having no knowledge of sports, but as she struggled her way through the minute long read, she couldn’t help but be amazed at Carver’s ability to make you feel like your were right there at the sports game.
Pickett also looked back on her many visits to watch Carver preach and how each time it inspired her for the rest of the week. Pickett personality delivered a Condolence Resolution from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to the Carver family honoring him for all he did for the community.
Canfield described Carver as one of the most important members of the Valley community.
“To me Chuck Carver was such a bridge builder,” Canfield said. “He built the most authentic relationships with everyone he met. Chuck Carver never met a stranger. You met him once and you felt like you knew him all your life.”
Mike Shaw delivered the eulogy to close the ceremony. Shaw shared several light-hearted stories about Carver and helped brighten the mood of the auditorium. However, Shaw delivered an emotion evoking vision.
He just was always there. He was a link between the business and the hospitals and the school system and allowed us to grow and be a community at its best.
We are gathered here today for you Chuck. We want you to know how much we love you.”
Chuck never just broadcasted the news.” He shared our stories and what matters most to our lives which is the events of the valley which were sometimes critical but also at times mundane.”
Mike Shaw delivered the eulogy to close the ceremony. Shaw shared light-hearted stories about his relationship with Carver, but also emotion evoking stories such as the one about Carver and his relationship with his mother.
“Chuck talked many times about how he made a sign at the age of six to welcome his mother home from the hospital. Instead of celebrating her survival, his dad walked in and said boy your mom is gone. That my friends is one of the first thoughts that came into my mind on June 1 around 6:45 p.m. when Michelle and said Chucks gone.”
Shaw’s vision on Carver finding peace was a touching way to close out the ceremony and a perfect way to remember a man that was loved by the community.
“I would like you to close your eyes a moment and I want you to picture the beautiful heaven we all know and love and those big pearly gates. The gates just opened and bam Charles Clifford Carver Jr. enters where his mom is waiting with a sign saying welcome home. Into his Mommas arms is where Chuck always wanted to be and unlike 60 years ago there was no disappointment and Chuck was where he always wanted to be and worked hard to get to.”
