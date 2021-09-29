The Main Link Mental Health Support Center hosted the annual Light the Night event in front of the Bradford County Courthouse on Sept. 16. The well-attended ceremony included a candlelight vigil in memory of those lost to suicide, a moment of silence, and a chance for participants to share stories and memories of loved ones. The evening concluded with a release of sky lanterns along the Susquehanna River. In addition to the lanterns, Kelly Ackley from The Main Link is pictured accepting a check from Valley Walk Against Suicide co-organizer Grant McKean to support suicide awareness activities. The following resources are available for those who are experiencing suicidal thoughts or who know someone who might be at risk: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-8255; Crisis – 1-877-724-7142; Abuse and Rape Crisis Center – (570) 265-5333; Bradford County Office of Mental Health – 1-800-588-1828; The Main Link Warmline – (570) 637-5964 (6-10 p.m.); or 911 if there is an immediate risk of injury or death.
The Main Link lights the night for suicide awareness
- Photos provide by The Main Link
