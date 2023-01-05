TOWANDA — The Main Link is now offering QPR Gatekeeper Training for Suicide Prevention for the community. QPR is a heavily researched, 1–2-hour training. It is listed in the National Registry of Evidence-based Programs and Practices (NREPP). This training is for the general public and teaches participants the warning signs for suicide and the three-step QPR method.
QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer — 3 simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide. Like CPR, QPR is an emergency response to someone in a suicide crisis. Also, like CPR in the Chain of Survival from a life-threatening medical crisis, early recognition of warning sings, early intervention and early professional assessment and care can save lives. In addition to the training, participants are given an informational booklet and a resource list.
