CANTON – Instead of the aisles of Canton High School’s auditorium, red robes, balloons, ribbons and banners filled the streets of the borough Friday night, marking the commencement of Canton High School’s Class of 2020 in a new way.
While traditional graduation could not be held due to restrictions related to COVID-19, Warrior graduates celebrated drive-thru style with each student and their family stopping in front of the school to receive their diploma from school officials after a parade.
Prior to the parade, a video was played that included speeches normally given from the graduation stage including addresses from the Warrior valedictorian, salutatorian, third honor and class president who encouraged their peers to move forward into their next chapters with the same perseverance, resilience and hope their class has come to be known for.
Student speakers stated that the COVID-19 pandemic is not the first trial the class of 2020 has navigated, as they were born around the tragedy of the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, have endured advancing technology and social media, which opened the door for peer pressure and bullying, were “guinea pigs” for new academic learning concepts, were educated during an uprising of school shootings and have become young adults seeing “corruption through the diverge of politics and crime.”
“As a class, we are no stranger to struggle, hardship, or heartbreak,” said Salutatorian Madisyn Neal in her speech entitled “The Resilience of Warriors.” “In fact, we have welcomed it. We did not act this way because we enjoyed the pain or took delight in our tears, but we knew that from those obstacles, strength and resilience would come to fruition. Through our fears, we have learned how to be brave for others. In the midst of fighting, we have learned how to compromise, cooperate, and mediate. We have become Warriors!”
Neal told her classmates that “life if not long enough to stay knocked down” and that “standing back up” is a trademark of the class of 2020.
“All of these experiences have led us to today. The class of 2020 is a group of classmates who have been torn apart for the greater good and health of our world. Despite being knocked down once more, we take a breath and stand up again. It is my hope that out of this historical moment in time, we will be awarded with the characteristics of patience, compassion, and unity,” she said. “My dearest classmates, as we collect our diplomas and step into adulthood, we will be entering a broken world ... It will knock us down; it will swarm us with its lies. However, I urge you and encourage you to stand up once more,” Neal continued. “Do not accept the world as cruel, for in the midst of brokenness, we shall mend and heal. This world will fade; it will diminish. Your legacies are what live on this earth long after our bodies have withered away. Stop chasing after kindness for the sake of self-glorification. I urge you all to lay down your pride and your reservations, as these only weigh you down. The more of yourself you hold on to, the harder you will fall when the world tries to cut you down. Be kind without expecting it in return. Love your peers with reckless abandon not because of what they have done for you, but because they are the ones who are beside you now.”
Class President Emily Ferguson thanked the Canton Area School District staff for their “determination, creativity, and unrelenting commitment” and offered her fellow graduates advice to continue overcoming obstacles.
“Be thankful for what you have and keep living instead of living with regrets; maintain a positive attitude to get through struggles, and take next steps toward the goal rather than getting stuck on minor details,” she said. “Many of us would have never guessed it would end this way, but I could not be more thankful to have gone through thirteen years of school with anyone else. All of us are going to make an inspirational change in the world. I could not be prouder of all of us, and I cannot wait to see what is in store for all of our futures.
Warrior Third Honor Student Esther Martin told her class that while they may never know why their senior year ended so differently than anyone expected, anticipating their future is more important than dwelling in the past and that it is “imperative” to look at their lives with hope.
“Every single generation has made it through hardships because of their hope. What allowed past generations to conquer the struggles was not only the grace of God but was the hope they had in their country, friends, family, and themselves,” she stated. “During these difficult moments in time, these people most likely felt discouraged and frustrated, but their beliefs of something better to come kept them going, even in the darkest nights.”
Martin expressed that while grieving any hopes and dreams that may have been lost due to COVID-19 is normal, “hope is the outcome of” perseverance and resilience.
“We still have our whole future ahead of us. This is such an exciting realization, if we allow it to be. Each and every single person is going to walk away from this lengthy quarantine with new lessons learned and a new mindset. In turn, no individual will be the same person, and we cannot expect life to pick up where it left off either. Instead, we must hope for a better future than the one that we envisioned months ago,” she said. “This is not easy because change can be difficult, but the only way to get back to living is to be optimistic in the times of waiting and uncertainty. We must trust and have faith in what we cannot see in order to reach what we are hoping for. Whether this looks like not giving up on waiting for your college plans to unfold or simply remaining joyful in the midst of confusion about guidelines and regulations, it will help you to achieve this sought after, refreshing hope.”
Ellianna Binford, CHS Class of 2020 valedictorian, highlighted perseverance in her final address to her peers.
“The concept of never giving up. How convenient of a topic for such a time,” she stated.
Binford told her classmates that while they may not have been able to have a “normal” senior year, nothing has stopped them from continuing to “step forward” in life and achieve success, exhibiting perseverance.
“Before the outbreak of COVID-19, the only perseverance that we thought we needed for our senior year was for senioritis, so this significant characteristic has, obviously, become necessary for the last two months,” she said.
Binford stated that while the stay-at-home order issued due to COVID-19 cancelled “the best part of senior year,” including the senior trip, banquets, spring sport season, prom, and “a formal face-to-face graduation,” it also allowed them to spend extra time with their families before moving into the next chapter of their lives.
“Like Romans chapter five verses three through four says, “Difficulties produce perseverance; perseverance builds character, and character strengthens our confidence in hope,” Binford quoted. “This relates to us as perseverance is part of our individual character, and we know that greater things are yet to come in the future.”
“Our class will be remembered as the one that got quarantined and continued on,” she continued. “Now, the class of 2020 is moving on into the real world, with the same uncertainty in which we were born into. For the future that awaits us, it better be ready. The class of 2020 has made it this far, and we have no plans on stopping under any circumstances. Some of us are determined to pursue a higher level of education, while others are persisting in using their work ethic at a job. A select few plan on serving our nation, and a couple are still figuring out their future paths. One concept that I know for sure is that whatever is thrown our way or may be difficult is a challenge that will be accepted. If the toilet paper shortage could not stop us, then I do not expect anything else will either.”
