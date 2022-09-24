The Parent's Lounge set for return to Sayre Theatre

Long-time comedian Jamie Kaler (left) and Jason Gowin pose with their children in a promotional image for their stand-up comedy show, which will be held at the Sayre Theatre. Joining the pair for this year’s show is actress/comedian Kate Mulligan.

 Photo Provided

SAYRE – Jason Gowin has seen incredible growth in his line of work.

When COVID-19 was at its peak back in 2020, Gowin started a comedic podcast called “Dadpocalypse”. The show focuses on the ups and downs of parenting young children and all the hilarity that goes along with it.