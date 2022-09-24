The Parent's Lounge set for return to Sayre Theatre

SAYRE – Jason Gowin has seen incredible growth in his line of work.
When COVID-19 was at its peak back in 2020, Gowin started a comedic podcast called “Dadpocalypse”. The show focuses on the ups and downs of parenting young children and all the hilarity that goes along with it.
Gowin operates his podcast from a soundproof studio office at his home in Athens, where he lives with his wife Melissa and three sons, Jayce (6), and twins Anthony and Logan (3).
Now, nearly two years later, the podcast is getting an average of 120,000 downloads per week and has allowed Gowin to truly develop his craft.
Gowin joined forces with long-time comedian Jamie Kaler, who has played roles on “Friends,” “How I Met Your Mother,” and “Will and Grace,” and in doing so, brought the podcast to new heights. The duo’s success has even allowed them to do a bi-weekly show with Larry the Cable Guy, along with shows featuring Jeff Foxworthy and Richard Marx.
“We’ve really hit it off; I’ve never had this kind of comedic chemistry with anyone,” Gowin said of his bond with Kaler. “He’s a 25 year veteran of standup comedy and he has really shown me the ropes; I can’t tell you how much I’ve learned from him.”
Gowin, a 1996 Troy grad, and Kaler have also experienced great success as stand-up comics. A year ago, the pair put together a show called “The Parent’s Lounge” which filled the seats of Sayre Theatre and left the spectators wanting more.
Gowin has recently announced the pair will be back at the Sayre Theatre next month for an encore performance. Joining the fray is actor/comedian Kate Mulligan, who had played in the film “Walk of Shame” in 2014.
“It’s going to be a fantastic show, especially getting to see the community come together again and hear all that laughter,” Gowin said “The pandemic taught us to laugh a little more because there’s a lot of dark stuff out there. It’s nice to be able to go out and be able to give people a couple hours to escape the everyday darkness of their lives.”
The two hour show is scheduled for Oct. 14 and 15, starting at 7 p.m. There’s also a pre-show with guests at 6:15, which will also show exclusive content. Adult beverages will be available as well as tasty non-alcoholic drinks.
Tickets can be purchased online at bradfordcountymovies.com or the Sayre Theatre box office. Presale tickets run until Sept. 30 and are priced at $25 for adults and $23 for seniors. After that, tickets will be repriced to $28 for adults and $26 for seniors.
The Parent’s Lounge act will then go on the road starting October 30 when they perform at the Funny Bone Comedy Club in Syracuse. Gowin is excited and grateful to see his passion thrive the way it has.
“Going back to when we started, everyone was online doing something during COVID; podcasts were so saturated that you were really taking a shot in the dark making a podcast,” Gowin continued. “For ours to resonate the way it did is unbelievable. There weren’t a lot of dads doing it and we’re very honest with what we talk about; we pride ourselves on that.”
