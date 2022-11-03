The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra paid $30K to take 2 Pa. lawmakers to Europe

State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R., Centre) attended the trip with his spouse.

HARRISBURG — In the waning days of summer, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra embarked on a whirlwind, nine-city European tour — its first international journey since the start of the pandemic.