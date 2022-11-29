The post-election review designed to give Pa. voters more confidence in the results, explained

Pennsylvania’s top election officials Leigh M. Chapman and Jonathan Marks recently attended a statewide risk-limiting audit of the 2022 midterms.

This article is made possible through Spotlight PA‘s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.

A person approaches the table and picks up a 10-sided die. She rolls.