The Rev. Edward L. Michelini celebrated his retirement from the active ministry as a priest in the Diocese of Scranton Sunday.
Parishioners of Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Towanda held a celebration for Michelini after the 11 a.m. Mass. He has served as the parish’s pastor since Feb. 7, 2012. Beforehand, he served as the assistant pastor from June 19, 2005 to Jan. 25, 2007. Another notable role that he served in Bradford County included administrator pro tem for Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Wyalusing since Sept. 1, 2021. In March of this year, Bishop Joseph Bambara announced that Saints Peter and Paul Parish and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish would be linked effective in August.
Michelini was born in New York City on May 24, 1946, the son of Raymond and Anna Rossi Michelini. He received his early education at the Bronx’s Sacred Heart Elementary school, which was run by the Christian Brothers. He graduated from high school in Mahwah, N.J. and went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree in education in 1969 from the District of Columbia Teachers College. He would also go on to earn post-graduate degrees from Stanford University and Ohio State University, where he received his doctorate in computer science in 1988.
His vocation to the priesthood came later in life. He spent many years as a member of the Christian Brothers with the name Brother Matthew. His initial assignments included Saint Joseph’s Collegiate Institute in Buffalo and the Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse as an administrator, teacher and track coach. In September 1988, he taught computer science in the O’Malley School of Business at Manhattan College. He also volunteered to be a brother-in-residence living among 260 undergraduates on campus.
“The residence was famous for collecting empty soda cans valued at five cents each, cleaning them, stocking them, recycling them and giving the proceeds to a poor elementary school in the Bronx, Saint Margaret Mary,” said Brother Robert C. Berger. “Every week he would collect those cans and at the end of the year he was lucky if he had $250 to give to the Sisters of Mercy.”
While at Manhattan College, the Cunard line hired him to teach Word Perfect II on the Queen Elizabeth 2 ocean liner about a dozen times. After a one-year sabbatical from Manhattan College, he returned to his department and went on to become the vice principal of Christian Brothers Academy, an all-boys military school in Albany, N.Y. CBA’s brother principal died the week that he arrived, which led him to become the new principal. Brother Matthew would sell the school and property and move the school to Colonie, NY about 20 miles from the old site.
“He did it with determination, care and consideration for all stakeholders,” said Berger. “From there he asked for a leave of absence from the brothers to determine the role of ministry in his future. And the rest of the story benefits the church in Scranton.”
During his leave of absence from the Christian Brothers, he realized he wanted to join the priesthood. He was teaching at Bishop Hafey Jr./Sr. High School in Hazelton at the time. With help from Monsignor Joseph Bambara, he entered Blessed John XXIII Seminary in Weston, Mass. where he completed his theological training for the priesthood and earned a Master of Divinity degree. He was ordained June 25, 2005 by Bishop Joseph F. Martino.
His first assignment after ordination was as assistant pastor at Saints Peter and Paul in Towanda, which at the time was linked to the churches of St. Michael in Canton; St. John Nepomucene in Troy and St. Aloysius in Ralston.
Michelini planned the 175-year anniversary of the parish in 2016 with the theme of “History, Heritage and Handing on What God Has Given Us.” The events held to celebrate the anniversary were staged throughout the year. He also helped plan the 135th Anniversary of St. Agnes School on Sept. 22, 2012. Reverend Joseph C. Bambera was the principal Celebrant for the mass, while Anthony Tama, a 1985 honors graduate of the school, was the speaker for the banquet and all-class reunion.
During his time at the Towanda parish, Michelini presided over many projects and activities to better the church and local community. He helped create committees on finance, liturgy, welcoming, social activities and parish outreach, as well as a parish pastoral council. Altar & Rosary Society provides funeral luncheons and Knights of Columbus have reconnected in their parish support. There is a rejuvenated CCD program and Youth Group. The Cursillo Movement is once again active and the Renew International “ARISE Together in Christ” program has high participation.
He helped create annual events like seasonal dinners, the parish picnic, swimming at Mt. Pisgah and fishing derbies for children. Food for body and soul is provided at Lenten evening Mass followed by Soup/Salad/Sandwich; likewise, for the Adult Education series periodically being offered. He implemented an annual Memorial Mass with a Service of Light, a dinner for the families of recently deceased parish members and a healing Mass with Anointing for the ill and aging. He has successfully applied for Diocesan grants to help subsidize ecumenical social justice programs including Hezekiah’s Hands and Grace Connection; our parish is the site host in J.F.K. Hall for the annual Vacation Bible School, also a cooperative ecumenical effort.
Other projects under his directions included the renovation of Grotto Hall after mold was detected and the church restroom’s remodeling. After a leak in the roof, the former convent has been renovated. The church and school parking lots were resurfaced at the same time the roads in S.S. Peter and Paul’s Cemetery on James Street were paved. Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto was refurbished with the stonework pointed and cleaned. The Crucifixion Altar at the cemetery was refurbished as well. The boiler was replaced in St Agnes school and the large cement retaining wall north of the school was replaced. All these projects were made possible by successful Campaign Care initiatives in the parish to which the parishioners generously responded.
“Michelini, a deeply religious man, is a born organizer, manager, and leader,” said Sayre Mayor Henry Farley. “He brought a sense of peace and unity to the Towanda parish. You could say he brought the family back to the parish.”
Farley stated that Michelini was instrumental in helping complete the history panel project in Grotto Hall. Its seven panels hang in the hall and tell the story of the parish in 25-year increments from 1841 to 2016.
Michelini has also been the chaplain for the Towanda Fire Department and the annual volunteer at the Presbyterian Church Thanksgiving meal. He is an officer in the Towanda Area Clergy Association and has served on the board of Grace Connection. He actively participates in the Ecumenical Community Vacation Bible School each summer and has participated in the Annual Ecumenical Lenten luncheons at the Methodist Church.
He is a devoted visitor to sick and elderly parishioners in many places, including nursing homes, Farley noted.
“He cares deeply for his parishioners and knows when they are in need,” said Farley. “It is not unusual to see [him] gather up the leftovers from a parish function to take to a family in need. How many times have we seen a notice in the bulletin that a person or family needs clothing with their sizes, etc. We have come to know and love Father Ed over the past ten years and will miss his warm welcoming smile. Father Ed has truly made a difference in the parish through his leadership and caring guidance.”
The parishioners of Saints Peter and Paul and the local residents wish Michelini well in his retirement and hope to see him in the area as much as possible in the future. He will always be a part of the Towanda Roman Catholic family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.