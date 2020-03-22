Like many of you, we have been taking things day by day since our government and health officials began taking action in response to COVID-19. We've seen businesses limited or forced closed to help control the spread of the novel coronavirus, and we've seen store shelves go empty as people prepare for an uncertain future within the walls of their home.
But our commitment has remained the same, to keep you informed during this unprecedented time, even as we face our own unique set of challenges. We will continue with that mission; however, that comes with some change.
Out of an abundance of precaution, we've recently closed our offices to the general public as a measure of social distancing. Starting next week, we will temporarily scale back our print product to three days a week – Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday – due to the impacts of COVID-19 on our business. That's doesn't mean that you will go without a full paper each day, however. As other organizations have around the community, we will lean more on technology to bring you the latest local happenings, news analysis, police briefs, letters to the editor from your neighbors, sports features, and more through our website, www.thedailyreview.com, Through our e-edition, the full paper will be available in an easy to read pdf format each day.
If you aren't currently a subscriber, you can access the e-edition and a majority of content on our website by clicking the subscribe links (not the sign up links) and then click on “subscribe to The Daily Review.” Stories that are of public importance during this time of crisis will not be posted behind our paywall and will be free to read.
For those who are subscribers, signing up for a digital subscription is free and easy. .
Any questions about subscriptions can be directed to our circulation department at (570) 265-2151 or circulation@thedailyreview.com.
We thank you for your understanding and support, and we look forward to when life throughout our great community can return back to normal and we can bring back out print edition seven days a week.
