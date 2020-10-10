MILAN – Bradford county legislators, as well as Animal Care Sanctuary employees and advocates were in the dog house on Friday; the organization’s new $1.77 million “dog house” that is.
Animal Care Sanctuary celebrated the grand opening of it’s brand new kennel and animal care clinic with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.
A facility that’s been a decade in the making, the kennel and clinic will “greatly improve” the quality of care ACS is able to provide for rescued animals through new meet-and-greet rooms where individuals and families can meet adoptable dogs and a more spacious veterinary clinic that includes multiple operating rooms as well as canine runs separated by concrete walls that reduce noise, providing a less stressful environment for dogs.
After Reverend Rich Hammond, of the Athens United Methodist Church, prayed a blessing over the new facility and spoke on viewing animals as neighbors to be treated with love and mercy, Animal Care Sanctuary Board President Ellen Feldman stated that these characteristics make up “exactly the culture” ACS works to create.
“Love, kindness, care, compassion, that’s exactly who we are,” she said, noting that one long term supporter of ACS has dubbed it “the shelter with the soul.”
Feldman shared that ACS now operates 8,000 square feet of property with “state of the art kennels,” an adoption room, veterinary clinic, cattery, and a nationally renowned pre-veterinary clinic internship program that draws students from Cornell, Notre Dame, New York University, Temple, the University of Kansas and more.
Feldman added that ACS adopted out its 1000th animal of the year Friday morning.
“I am just thrilled about today, I am so proud of everyone, I’m proud of our community, I’m proud of our state, I’m proud of the support that we get from all over the country. This was a dream,” she said. “We hope that ACS symbolizes the good in people and that this becomes a destination. I just couldn’t be more proud.”
Matt Mcintyre, Former Chair of the ACS Board of Directors, reflected on how far the facility has progressed, sharing that it was in disarray “so bad,” “so old,” and “so dysfunctional” before ACS leaders including Chief Executive Officer Joan Smith-Reese began revitalizing it a decade ago.
“I can’t put into words how amazing it is,” commented Rebecca Morgan, ACS’s Animal Service Director. “We are a teaching facility, we like to teach our staff, we like to teach interns and there wasn’t a lot of room to do that in the old clinic, so now we have plenty of room to teach and to show and for people to learn and I think that’s great.”
During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Eric Houser, a representative of the office of Senator Gene Yaw (R-23), presented ACS staff with a citation from the Pennsylvania Senate honoring the organization for their work caring for local animals and congratulating them for being named the Humane Society’s Partner of the Year.
Those gathered Friday also recognized Smith-Reese as she will be retiring after serving a decade ACS Chief Executive Officer, passing the baton to Terri McKendry who has been ACS Director of Development for the past two years.
Public tours of the new Animal Care Sanctuary facility will be offered during the organization’s open house held today from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Animal Care Sanctuary is still raising funds to pay for the new facility. More information can be found at www.animalcaresanctuary.org or at the Animal Care Sanctuary’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.