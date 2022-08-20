EAST SMITHFIELD — Sometimes you just want to sit back and appreciate the old fashioned ways. For 58 years, thats what the Bradford County Old Timers show has been about.
Since 1963 the Bradford County Old Timers Inc. have been putting on a show discussing heritage and history and it’s here again this weekend in East Smithfield. Running from Aug. 19-21 the show is a chance for families to come and spend some time looking at old farm technology from generations past.
Making a circuit around the vendor grounds, guests can see tractors with like-new paint jobs, implements that show their decades of trusty service, and old hit-and-miss engines preparing for demonstrations of a farming style most have never had the opportunity to experience.
Old names like Ford, Allis-Chalmers, Farmall, Cockshutt, Oliver, and the ubiquitous bright green John Deere litter the grounds of East Smithfield Veterans Memorial Park.
“We’ve got a lot of members with large collections,” said Jason Chandler, an organizer of the event.
Walking the grounds Friday, one can see that many of those members have come with their campers determined to make a fun weekend out of the event with their families.
Over a ridge from the camp grounds, preparations were under way for the Friday lawn tractor pulls. Larger tractors pull on Saturday, while the youngest guests could have their own peddle tractor pulling competitions. The show offers demonstrations of old hay balers from decades past and an antique calliope music machine.
Gates open at the show at 9 a.m. each day, with just a four dollar entry fee that goes toward keeping the show going and the show grounds clean.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
