The Sullivan County Agricultural Society’s annual meeting Saturday included the recognition of long-time Sullivan County Fair Association Secretary Jody Lambert, who is stepping down from the position. Lambert is pictured at right with state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110). In the group photo are members of the association’s executive board, from left: (back) Richard Bahr, Darwin Hatch, Tom Schu, Rick Hees, Marvin Bailey, Benjamin Lambert, Fair Queen Coordinator Kayla Lambert; (middle) Sullivan County Fair Queen Jillian Verelst and Sullivan County Little Miss Fair Queen Willow Daughtery; (front) association Treasurer Lisa Fiester, Secretary Debra Sample, and President Kim Phillips.