The Towanda Area School District will be holding kindergarten and K-4 registration for all children entering school for the first time in the fall of 2020. Registration will be held at the J. Andrew Morrow Primary School by appointment on Monday, March 23. Parents may secure their appointed time when they pick up the registration packets at the J. Andrew Morrow Primary School office. If parents prefer, they may print the forms located on the district website under the Parent Tab. Parents may also call the school to schedule their registration appointment at (570) 265-4991.
Kindergarten: Children must be five years old by Sept. 1, 2020 to be eligible to enroll in the Kindergarten program. Children registering will participate in vision and speech screenings during the registration process. The Transportation Director will be present to help Kindergarten parents with busing schedules for the school year. The YMCA provides a before and after school program for students at the J. Andrew Morrow Primary School and a representative will be available to provide information to register children. NOTE: If your child is already attending the Pre-Kindergarten (K-4) program in J. Andrew Morrow Primary School, you DO NOT need to register your child for the Kindergarten Program.
K-4 Program: Children must be four years old by Sept. 1, 2020 to be eligible to enroll in the Towanda Area School District K-4 program. Parents are required to provide transportation for their child. However, the YMCA provides the same before and after school program for K-4 students as for the kindergarteners. Head Start representatives will also be present during K-4 registration.
The school district personnel will want to meet your child, so please be sure to bring him or her to registration. Parents will also need to bring their completed registration packet and the following papers to their scheduled appointment:
- Child’s Birth Certificate
- Child’s Immunization Record
- Child’s Social Security Number
- Proof of Residency (examples: current bill, lease agreement, etc.)
- Custody Papers
- Income verification for K-4 as indicated on enrollment form attachment in packet.
All families will need to verify that their child’s immunization records are up to date before the start of school. State Law requires children to have proper immunization against nine diseases before entering school. An official shot record is required when registering. Your child will need to have four doses of DPT (4th shot on or after fourth birthday), three doses of Oral Trivalent Polio Vaccine or injected Polio, two doses of MMR (regular measles, German measles, and mumps), three doses of Hepatitis B (not to be confused with the HIB Vaccine), and two doses of Varicella (Chicken Pox) Vaccine or a documented case of the illness. If you have any questions concerning your child’s shot record, please contact our school nurse, Jackie Vanderpool at (570) 268-2060 as soon as possible. Students will not be permitted to start school without the immunizations listed above.
