The Valley Chorus performed its annual winter concert, Stars I Shall Find, at the Waverly High School Auditorium on Sunday afternoon. Leading the Valley Chorus in the 20-song set was Director Kevin Doherty Jr., accompanist Leslie Damiano and Valley Chorus President Kyle Burns.
