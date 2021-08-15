WAVERLY — Copper Coins band, several churches and local businesses hosted the 4th Annual Family Fun Day on Saturday at the East Waverly Park in Waverly, New York.
“It’s an event put on by the band Copper Coins to outreach to the valley,” event organizer, Vickie Davis said. “We offer games for kids and music, a car show, and we ask everyone to come and have a fun time.”
Davis said that the musical festival was created as a way for the Valley community to form a relationship with their faith.
Michael Showalter, Eric Gutierrez, Copper Coins and Acoustic Remedy gave live performances for the event.
The cost of admission was free and events for all ages were held. There were tents provided by local businesses, a car show and a bounce house for the kids.
Davis said that the event was a huge success and brought the community together. For more information visit www.valleyfamilyfunday.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.